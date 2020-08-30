Bella Hadid ran into ex The Weeknd at rehearsals for the MTV VMAs, according to a new report! The model rocked a super sexy sheer top for the occasion.

Bella Hadid, 23, is showing ex-boyfriend The Weeknd, 30, what he’s missing! The model and Canadian singer ran into each other backstage at rehearsals for the MTV VMAs on Friday, Aug. 28, according to a new report. “They played it cool and crossed paths with each other, same place, same time,” a source spilled to the Daily Mail. The coincidental run-in happened as The Weeknd — née Abel Tesfaye — wrapped up a rehearsal for his performance, according to the source, who also said the exes appeared to be on “good terms.”

The 23-year-old surely left an impression as she rocked a super sexy mesh bodysuit for the occasion, leaving little to the imagination! The $620 Nensi Dojaka top featured a flirty off-the-shoulder cut, barely covering her cleavage with a built-in bra. Bella paired the top with $895 wool pleated pant by the same designer, finishing the look with an open-toe chain sandal from contemporary label By Far. She was spotted leaving her apartment in NYC in the same ensemble, and looked absolutely amazing! She kept the ’90s vibes going with hoop earrings, dewy makeup and a sleek up-do.

Bella and The Weeknd most recently split in Aug. 2019 after a lengthy on-again, off-again romance that began back in 2015. “They’ll always have some sort of connection but things just didn’t work out and it was bad timing,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife on Aug. 26. “They’re both still young so who knows what the future holds and they’ve always remained on good terms, but they’re just on different pages at this point,” they also said.

Although originally scheduled to take place at the Barclays Center, the MTV VMAs looked a little different this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic: various segments of the event were filmed at different locations around New York City, including The Weeknd’s performance atop a Manhattan building. The Toronto native earned the coveted Video of the Year award for his 2019 song “Blinding Lights,” which he also performed at the show.

Bella also appeared on the star-studded broadcast to honor Lady Gaga, 34, with the MTV Tricon Award. “You can’t just call her a triple threat, because her talent and influence seems endless: she turns pop music into high art, she redefines fashion. She’s not only an incredible musician and composer, but a power house actor,” Bella said on-stage. “She’s a bold champion for equality, human rights and mental health. She is someone who inspires all of us,” she also said about Gaga.