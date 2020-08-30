The Weeknd Performs ‘Blinding Lights’ 1000 Ft Above Manhattan To Kick Off The 2020 VMAs With Beat Up Face

The Weeknd stepped back into that iconic red tuxedo for his 2020 VMAs performance of ‘Blinding Lights.’ The singer is up for six nominations at this year’s show!

Fitting for the MTV Video Music Awards, The Weeknd made us feel like we were in a music video while watching his performance at the 2020 show! Instead of Las Vegas, though, The Weeknd climbed up 1000 feet above Manhattan at Hudson Yards to deliver an electrifying performance of “Blinding Lights.” The Weeknd (real name Abel Tesfaye) put the red tuxedo jacket from the music video back on. The faux face bruises from the video also made their return!

🎶 I said, OOOOH, I'm blinded by the lights 🎶 Now THAT is how you open a show,!!👏 @theweeknd #VMAs pic.twitter.com/WbUBsz0Yrk — MTV (@MTV) August 31, 2020

Abel gave fans a tease of his performance look when he was seen sporting bruises on his face, presumably the work of special effects makeup, while leaving his hotel in New York City on Aug. 27. The hitmaker was rocking the very same red tuxedo blazer and black formal attire that he wore in his music video for “Blinding Lights,” which he released in Jan. 2020. This led many to believe that Abel could’ve been either rehearsing or filming his performance for the VMAs, before Sunday night’s show.

Abel recently explained the bruised look in the music video, telling Esquire that “Blinding Lights” is really about “how you want to see someone at night, and you’re intoxicated, and you’re driving to this person and you’re just blinded by streetlights, but nothing could stop you from trying to go see that person, because you’re so lonely. I don’t want to ever promote drunk driving, but that’s what the dark undertone is.”

He also touched on his older music, his 2018 EP My Dear Melancholy, which many fans believed was inspired by his breakup from Selena Gomez (they dated for a majority of 2017). “The reason why it was so short is like, I think I just had nothing else to say on this…whatever…It was just like this cathartic piece of art. And yeah, it was short, because that’s all I had to say on this situation,” Abel admitted to Esquire.

It was clear Abel was talking about a past lover, though, in a new collab with Calvin Harris that dropped two days before the VMAs. In the track, “Over Now,” Abel declares that he’s “never comin’ back around” to an old relationship — a vow that he especially seemed to stand by, since he sings in another verse, “Feedin’ the press, but we don’t speak / But we’re both with somebody else / So please stop calling me.” Of course, this led a few fans to wonder if Abel could be dating someone new after splitting with Bella Hadid for a second time in 2019.