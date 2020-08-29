See Pic
Hailey Baldwin Perfects The Cycling Shorts Trend With Matching Crop Top As She Grabs Juice

MEGA
Emily Ratajkowski wears a Aim? Leon Dore shirt while walking her dog Colombo in New York City.Pictured: Emily RatajkowskiRef: SPL5097439 120619 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: 0207 644 7656Milan: 02 4399 8577photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Hailey Baldwin shows off her toned butt in shiny gym tights while picking up a juice after workout. 28 Aug 2020 Pictured: Hailey Baldwin shows off her toned butt in shiny gym tights while picking up a juice after workout. Photo credit: Rachpoot/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA697027_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Hailey Bieber shows off her abs grabbing a post workout juice With stylist friend Maeve Reilly. 17 Aug 2020 Pictured: Hailey Bieber shows off her abs grabbing a post workout juice. Photo credit: Rachpoot/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA694650_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
West Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actress Vanessa Hudgens walking out of the gym after a workout session. Pictured: Vanessa Hudgens BACKGRID USA 22 JULY 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: W Blanco / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 13 Photos.
Hailey Baldwin was spotted looking gorgeous while showing off a black crop top and matching bike shorts when she picked up a beverage in West Hollywood, CA.

Hailey Baldwin, 23, went on a casual outing on Aug. 28 and managed to look incredible in a stylish and trendy look. The model wore a long-sleeve loose black crop top and tight black cycling shorts while picking up a juice in West Hollywood, CA and had her blonde locks up in a high bun. She also protected herself an others by wearing a black face mask as she carried a brown bag while leaving the juice spot.

Hailey Baldwin showing off a crop top and bike shorts on Aug. 28, 2020. (MEGA)

Hailey’s latest look is one that a lot of celebs have been wearing lately and she can definitely pull it off! Before she stunned in the active outfit, she got attention in another outfit that she wore on Aug. 20. It included a light green blazer over a darker green crop top and Daisy Dukes. She also paired it with light yellow heeled boots that went up above her ankles and looked fantastic!

When she’s not going on solo stylish outings, she’s spending time with her husband Justin Bieber, 26, and friends. The lovebirds went on a sweet date night on Aug. 14 and Justin took to his Instagram to share a cute snapshot of the two of them posing in a mirror before the outing, which can be seen below. They were both wearing casual attire, with Hailey in yet another crop top and jeans and Justin in a pullover and jeans, and face masks.

Hailey and Justin also spent some time with at the Kardashian beach house on Aug. 21. They looked like newlyweds in love as Justin wrapped his arms around his wife while hanging out outside with other people at the impressive Malibu property. They again dressed fashionably casual with Justin in a light purple T-shirt and gray bottoms and Hailey in a silky orange and yellow patterned top and bikini bottoms.

It’s always awesome to see Hailey spending the summer making fun memories and looking amazing while doing it! We look forward to seeing more inspiring outfits soon!