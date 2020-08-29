Hailey Baldwin Perfects The Cycling Shorts Trend With Matching Crop Top As She Grabs Juice

Hailey Baldwin was spotted looking gorgeous while showing off a black crop top and matching bike shorts when she picked up a beverage in West Hollywood, CA.

Hailey Baldwin, 23, went on a casual outing on Aug. 28 and managed to look incredible in a stylish and trendy look. The model wore a long-sleeve loose black crop top and tight black cycling shorts while picking up a juice in West Hollywood, CA and had her blonde locks up in a high bun. She also protected herself an others by wearing a black face mask as she carried a brown bag while leaving the juice spot.

Hailey’s latest look is one that a lot of celebs have been wearing lately and she can definitely pull it off! Before she stunned in the active outfit, she got attention in another outfit that she wore on Aug. 20. It included a light green blazer over a darker green crop top and Daisy Dukes. She also paired it with light yellow heeled boots that went up above her ankles and looked fantastic!

When she’s not going on solo stylish outings, she’s spending time with her husband Justin Bieber, 26, and friends. The lovebirds went on a sweet date night on Aug. 14 and Justin took to his Instagram to share a cute snapshot of the two of them posing in a mirror before the outing, which can be seen below. They were both wearing casual attire, with Hailey in yet another crop top and jeans and Justin in a pullover and jeans, and face masks.

Hailey and Justin also spent some time with at the Kardashian beach house on Aug. 21. They looked like newlyweds in love as Justin wrapped his arms around his wife while hanging out outside with other people at the impressive Malibu property. They again dressed fashionably casual with Justin in a light purple T-shirt and gray bottoms and Hailey in a silky orange and yellow patterned top and bikini bottoms.

It’s always awesome to see Hailey spending the summer making fun memories and looking amazing while doing it! We look forward to seeing more inspiring outfits soon!