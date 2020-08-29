Adele Sweetly Surprises Fan Begging For New Album With Instagram DM: ‘You Look Like So Much Fun’

Adele just made this fan’s day! The star sent them a sweet DM, gushing that she’s ‘chuffed’ he ‘likes’ her music.

Adele, 32, surprised a fan by sliding into their DMs! It all started when the fan posted a gorgeous photo of the British-born star to their own Instagram story, writing, “Please release new music soon, we all miss you so much,” tagging her official @Adele account. To his surprise, the 25 singer read the wishful post and sent the sweetest reply! “Your twitter account has entertained me all the way through covid,” she wrote back to them.

“You look like so much fun! I’m absolutely chuffed you like my music. Keep loving your life, it’s so lovely and infectious to see from every angle,” she added, including a heart emoji. The fan later took to Twitter to share the unexpected reply on Aug. 28. “IM BAWLING MY EYES OUT,” the fan wrote, including a screenshot of the private Instagram message. “Adele I hope it was okay I tweeted this I was just so excited I wanted to tell my friends!!!!” they added in a second tweet.

Fans of the British-born star have been eagerly anticipating a follow-up to 2015’s 25, which she seemingly hinted at in May 2019. “30 will be a drum n bass record to spite you,” she wrote in a lengthy message to celebrate her 31st birthday. In a video shared to social media from a friend’s Feb. 2020 wedding, she can be heard telling guests to “expect my album in September.”

The star has also been coy with her social media followers about the project, giving short updates via comments — including after she posted a throwback photo of herself from the Glastonbury Music Festival in from 2016. “Teaser? Albums coming out today???!!!! Tell me now!!!!” one fan commented, taking the post as a potential new-album tease. “Of course it’s not. Corona ain’t over. Wear a mask and be patient,” she quickly responded, adding a red heart emoji. On another post asking her “where’s the album,” she coyly added, “I honestly have no idea.”

“She has been working on music and she’d like to release the album in September [but] things may get pushed back with everything going on with the pandemic,” a source spilled to HollywoodLife back in May, also revealing that her split from husband Simon Konecki, 46, has inspired some of the tunes. “Adele’s fans are used to her singing these heavy love ballads about her past relationships. That’s part of who she is and it’s what she’s known for so of course she’ll address her marriage on her next album…however, she would never disrespect or speak badly about Simon in a million years. Adele would never do something like that out of respect for Simon as the father of her son,” they also said, referencing her 7-year-old son Angelo Adkins.