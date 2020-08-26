Kourtney Kardashian, 41, Proudly Shows Off Her ‘Great Legs’ In Sexy New Pics

Fans were in awe over Kourtney Kardashian’s ‘legs’ and ‘thighs’ while she posed for glam photos in a silk bathrobe. Luckily, Kourt’s trainer has lent us some of the ‘KUWTK’ star’s workout secrets!

Kourtney Kardashian, 41, is inspiring us to do our squats! The Poosh blogger’s legs and thighs were the talk of Instagram after Kourt shared a series of photos to Instagram on Aug. 26, in which she crossed her legs while looking glamorous as ever in a silk bath robe with a gorgeous floral pattern. “Great legs,” one fan gushed, and another wrote, “Okay flew up then.. leg & thighs. flex game.”

The compliments continued to pour fourth, but Kim Kardashian decided to poke fun at her sister instead. “Last pic is my fave,” she wrote, referring to the fact that Kourtney’s eyes are half-closed in the third shot. The comment amused Kourtney, because she replied, “same.”

Kourtney’s beauty look that day was just as on point, which featured sleek strands parted down the middle (the work of hairstylist Glen Coco) and mesmerizing, smoky eyes (the work of MUA Tonya Brewer).

Kourtney also recently showed off her legendary legs while rocking a bikini by Kris Jenner’s pool in Palm Springs with her new BFF, Addison Rae, 19. In a YouTube video shared on Aug. 3, the TikTok star revealed that she has been working out “six-seven days a week” with Kourtney at the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s Calabasas mansion this summer. The pals even gave a peek at their workout led by famed celebrity trainer, Don-A-Matrix — no wonder Kourtney’s legs are in such great shape!

“The Kardashians are a little extreme. They work out five, six days a week….we’ll do anywhere between 10, 15, 20 repetitions, mainly 20 repetitions, and we’ll do three sets,” Don-A-Matrix EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife in Jan. 2020. The Kardashians’ favorite trainer also gave us a big tip to “achieve a body like the Kardashians,” which is “multifunctional movement…things where it’s a squat, all right, so we’re getting the basic resistance squat in, but we’re making it a cardiovascular movement also.” Don-A-Matrix also revealed that Kourtney was actually his first Kardashian client!