Tia Mowry Reveals She’s Dropped 68 lbs Since Giving Birth At 40: Before & After Pics

Tia Mowry took to Instagram to share a gorgeous selfie that showed her posing in a sweater and Daisy Dukes and admitted she’s ‘very proud’ that she lost 68 lbs in her own way and in her own time since giving birth to her daughter in 2018.

Tia Mowry, 42, is looking amazing these days after losing a whopping 68 lbs since giving birth to her second child in May 2018 and her latest Instagram pic proves it! The actress was wearing a gray turtleneck sweater and Daisy Dukes in the photo, which she took herself and posted on Aug. 25, and it helped to show off her fit figure. She also accessorized with golden hoop earrings and a matching necklace while her curly hair was pulled up and back.

“I’ve lost to date 68 pounds since giving birth to my daughter. I’m very proud that I did it my way and in my time,” Tia wrote in the caption for the snapshot. “I didn’t feel rushed to snap back. I enjoyed breast feeding and spending quality time with #cairo and my son #cree. To all the women who are feeling pressured after birth. Do YOU! Do what makes YOU proud and do it in YOUR time. Not anyone else’s. ❤️”

Fans quickly responded to the mother-of-two’s post and complimented her on her incredible weight loss. “Slim and trim! Looking good Tia 😍,” one fan wrote. “And this is just ONE of the many reasons I love you, Tia 💕,” another wrote while a third said, “So authentic, I love the rawness 🖤.”

Tia’s eye-catching transformation comes two years after she happily shared the journey of her second pregnancy with her daughter Cairo at the age of 40. She would often post photos and pose with her adorable baby bump at public events. She also shares a nine-year-old son named Cree with her husband Cory Hardict, 40, whom she’s been married to since 2008.

Tia’s inspirational weight loss is wonderful to see! The talented star is not afraid to share her joys and hardships and it’s one of the many reasons her fans support her. We can’t wait to see more in the future!