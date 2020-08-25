Jessica Simpson Admits She’ll Always Love Wearing Daisy Dukes: ‘It’s Authentically A Part Of Me’

Jessica Simpson made Daisy Dukes popular & now that they’re making a comeback, she shared with HL, that she still loves rocking the shorts & they’ll never go out of style!

The queen of Daisy Dukes has spoken ladies and gentlemen! Jessica Simpson, 40, played the character of Daisy Duke in the movie Dukes of Hazzard back in 2005. In the role, Jessica rocked super short denim shorts which started the Daisy Dukes trend and made them what they are today. Now a mother-of-three, Jessica revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, that she still loves wearing Daisy Dukes and that they’ll always have a special place in her heart.

Jessica, who spoke to HL about her new partnership with Pfizer for EUCRISA, a topical eczema medication, admitted that she will never be over the Daisy Dukes trend. “It’s just something that’s authentically a part of me. Even before I was Daisy, I wore short shorts that were cut off. I would make them in high school by cutting my jeans. So, it’s kind of one of those things like overalls, for me, I do the same thing. I have overalls from when I was young and I still wear them. It’s like comfort clothes.”

Recently, the denim shorts trend has made a major comeback, and celebrities like Hailey Baldwin and Miley Cyrus can’t get enough of them. Whether the stars are heading out for a night on the town or just grabbing lunch during the day, daisy dukes are one of the sexiest and most popular trends of the season. The best part about the denim shorts is that there are a variety of ways to style them.

You can rock a pair like Jessica with a button-down shirt tied in a knot to form a crop top or you can pair them with a tiny crop top like Hailey. Throw them on with a T-shirt and a pair of sneakers for a more casual look and you are good to go!

