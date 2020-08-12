Jessica Simpson’s Daughter Birdie, 1, Looks Adorable In A Red Jumper As They Snuggle In New Pic

Jessica Simpson and her one-year-old daughter, Birdie, looked like true ‘Cali cowgirls’ in a sweet new image that the ‘Open Book’ author posted to her Instagram account! See the adorable snap!

Could there be a cuter mother-daughter duo?! Jessica Simpson and her sweet one-year-old daughter, Birdie Mae Johnson Mae, looked so adorable and sun kissed in a new photo that the Open Book author, 40, shared to her Instagram account on August 11. In the snap, the mother-of-three held little Birdie in her arms and snuggled up to her youngest.

Jessica tilted her head towards her baby girl and smiled so brightly, totally radiating contentment and pride. Birdie looked super cute, rocking a red jumper from her mom’s own fashion line! “Cali Cowgirls,” Jessica captioned the sweet image, adding floating pink heart emojis as well as the hashtag “Birdie Mae” in all capital letters. It was such an adorable pic, but that’s nothing new from Jessica.

Since becoming a mom in May 2012, Jessica has completely embraced this amazing chapter in her life. She regularly shares snapshots of her kiddos and the fun adventures the whole family gets up to. In fact, she recently posted a photo with her eldest child, daughter Maxwell Drew Johnson, 8, on August 2, featuring the youngster wearing a mermaid tail and floating in the pool with her doting mom! Jessica has also shown a lot of love to her middle kiddo, son Ace Knute Johnson, 7, in a sweet birthday tribute on June 30. Naturally there have been plenty of snaps featuring Birdie on the ‘Gram, too, even some where the sweet little girls’ wild hairdo is put on full display!

Then, of course, there are sweet moments like the one above, where Jessica chronicled how she and her family spent Easter together. It’s so clear that Jessica’s children, whom she shares with husband Eric Johnson, 40, mean the world to her. But being a celebrity mom brings completely unique stresses unbeknownst to so many fans. As such, Jessica is planning to relay the stories of the pressures of fame that she endured growing up in the spotlight, as catalogued in her memoir Open Book, with her children one day.

“I have already spoken to them about many of the topics in the book, and I believe in being totally open with them,” she shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife in February 2020. “Some of it they are not old enough to digest right now, but in time we will be talking about all of it as a family.” At the end of the day, Jessica knows exactly how she wants to use her platform and inspire her three children. “My God given purpose is to use my voice, and if my voice is resonating then I am serving that purpose.”