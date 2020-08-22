How Tarek El Moussa’s Fiancé Heather Rae Young Made His 39th Birthday Extra ‘Special’

Power real estate couple Tarek El Moussa & fiancé Heather Rae Young just celebrated his birthday together & HollywoodLife has all the EXCLUSIVE details!

‘Flip or Flop‘ star Tarek El Moussa, 39, was treated to an extra special birthday by his new fiancé, Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young, 32! The Flashbacks podcast host kept things pretty under wraps for the special day on Aug. 21. “Heather and Tarek started Tarek’s actual birthday as a couple together,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Heather made plans for the rest of the day that she kept close to the vest,” the insider added.

This is an extra special occasion for Tarek and Heather who celebrated their first birthday as an engaged couple. On July 26, Tarek proposed to Heather in romantic Catalina Island with a spectacular ring! “I looked long and hard for that diamond,” Tarek told us during a TVTalk chat via Instagram Live EXCLUSIVELY on Aug. 6. “It was not easy to find. I had them shipped in from all over the world. I was looking for them. Finally, I ended up with the 8 carat emerald cut. It’s a gorgeous stone,” he gushed.

The day started out for the newly engaged couple just the two of them getting their fitness on, something they love to do together. “They did hot yoga in the morning of his birthday,” the source continued. “She wanted to make it special for him and share it with the kids as much as possible,” they also explained, noting that Heather included Tarek’s kids — daughter Taylor El Moussa, 9, and son Brayden El Moussa, 5, with ex-wife Christina Anstead, 39 — in the celebration.

The festivities actually kicked off the evening before his birthday, but daddy duties called in the middle of the night after his son’s sweet tooth got the best of him! “Heather and Tarek celebrated Tarek’s birthday Aug. 20 with his kids as a family,” the insider revealed. “It was really sweet. Tarek was actually pretty tired on his birthday because his son Brayden was up all night with an upset tummy after eating too much candy for his dad’s birthday,” they noted.

Next up for the happy couple is wedding planning, but they’re still figuring out what to do as the world continues to fight COVID-19. “We’re planning within the next year, so that’s our plan depending on COVID,” Heather said. “We don’t know when yet and we’re not going to tell you guys!”