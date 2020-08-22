Kailyn Lowry Reveals Post-Baby Selfie & Rocks Leggings Just 2 Weeks After Giving Birth To Baby

Kailyn Lowry shared a new photo of herself posing in a mirror while showing off her impressive figure in a T-shirt and leggings two weeks after giving birth to her fourth child, Creed.

Kailyn Lowry, 28, was looking great in one of her latest post-birth selfies! The mother-of-four donned a gray and white tie-dye style T-shirt and black leggings while standing in front of a mirror in the Instagram photo and had her hair up in loose bun as she accessorized with glasses. She put the “FRIDAY” caption over the snapshot, which pointed out the day of the week she shared it on social media.

Although Kailyn’s latest pic is impressive, it’s not the first time we’ve seen the joyous mom since welcoming her son Creed with ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez in July. She shared a loving mother-son pic on Aug. 10 that showed her holding her new bundle of joy while smiling down at him. She was wearing a gray top and black pants in the photo and revealed her baby boy’s name for the first time in the caption.

“C R E E D • guiding principle,” she wrote while also promoting a blanket that had his name written all over it and was featured in the post. After she received a large amount of compliments on the eye-catching pic, it’s easy to understand why she’d choose to keep sharing post-baby pics of herself and the baby!

Kailyn’s newest son joins siblings Isaac Rivera, 10, whose father is Kailyn’s former high school sweetheart Jo Rivera, Lincoln Marroquin, 6, whose father is Kailyn’s ex-husband Javi Marroquin, and Lux Lowry, 3, whose father is Kailyn’s ex Chris Lopez, the same father as baby Creed. Shortly after Creed’s birth, the proud mom also shared adorable pics of him with his three big brothers. They held him and lovingly looked on in the pics, indicating they’re all clearly excited about the new arrival.

Kailyn confirmed she was expecting Creed on Feb. 4 after rumors began to swirl around social media. “We’re confirming the news, baby #4 is coming soon,” she wrote in a post. “I’m almost 16 weeks pregnant and it’s been a rough few months this time around. I’ve had nausea, morning sickness and absolutely no energy. This week I’m starting to feel a bit better and I’m really hoping it stays this way.”