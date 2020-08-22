Gwen Stefani Wishes Lookalike Son Zuma A Happy 12th Birthday – ‘We Love U Soooooo Much’

Happy Birthday Zuma Rossdale! Gwen Stefani’s mini-me son is celebrating his 12th birthday today, and we can’t believe how quickly he’s growing up.

Gwen Stefani‘s lookalike son Zuma Rossdale is 12 today! The youngster, who has been quarantined with his pop star mom and her boyfriend Blake Shelton, is growing up so quickly. Gwen took to Instagram to celebrate the major milestone. “happy birthday to my ZUMA i can’t believe u r 12 years old today!! we love u sooooooo much!!” she captioned her carousel post. The images, posted on August 22, featured little Zuma with long blonde hair looking so much like his mom! Gwen also included some more recent pics of her son, in which he sported a shorter, more brunette hairstyle.

“So adorable all three of your children look just like you! Good looking boys! Happy birthday Zuma,” one fan commented on the post, while another wrote, “Happy Birthday to the sweetest and coolest little boy! Hope you had a fun filled day, Zuma!” The No Doubt star has done a great job co-parenting Zuma and his bros Kingston, 14, and Apollo, 6, whom she shares with ex Gavin Rossdale. But it seems her beau Blake has also been playing a major role in their upbringing!

“Blake is a fun guy who is completely natural with Gwen‘s kids,” a source revealed to HollywoodLife exclusively last week. “At first, it was weird and difficult and Blake tried to weather any emotions and storms that came to him and listened to Gwen on how to adapt. But by listening to Gwen, falling in love with Gwen, and just being the cool guy that Blake is he got into a situation with her kids that is now full of trust and love. They all really like each other and bounce off each other as a family.”

A second insider dished to HL on how Blake will “never replace” Gavin but he’s become a “father figure” to them over the course of his relationship with their mom. “Gwen feels like he’s a true partner in raising them because the boys always come first for Blake. Right from day one he was always ready and willing to put her kids first. Seeing the bond he has with her kids makes her love him even more.”