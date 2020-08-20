Leave it to Ramona Singer to ruin another event and embarrass her friends on ‘The Real Housewives of New York City’.

Sonja Morgan celebrated the launch of her fashion line at Century 21 during the Aug. 20 episode of The Real Housewives of New York City, but in typical Housewives fashion, the event didn’t go down exactly as planned. Instead, it was nearly ruined by Ramona Singer.

“So, I just want to say, I never thought I’d say this, but I’m actually humbled,” Sonja, 56, started off saying before a mysterious phone ringing cut her off. And as Sonja looked over, she spotted Ramona stumbling to silence her phone, while everyone else stared at the OG series star in utter silence.

“She doesn’t even know how to use her phone, Ramona,” Sonja told the crowd, while trying to make things appear less awkward. But before she could say anything more, Ramona noted that she texted her caller, “Sorry can’t talk now.” But even so, Sonja went on to roast her longtime friend, saying, “I know, you got a hot date tonight, I know. But they’re just friends. They’re just friends. Just a friend. Corner table, truffles up the chicken’s ass.” Then, Sonja return to her speech and told the crowd, “So, anyhow, it’s been a long haul! You believed in me and you believe in me. And now, let me mention my family — Dorinda [Medley], Luann [de Lesseps] Ramona — who have been with me every step of the way.” She also joked about her never-released toaster oven and everyone laughed, so she succeeded at winning over the crowd again — Ramona be damned.

“She’s glowing tonight,” Leah McSweeney said of Sonja during her own private confessional. “There’s something different about Sonja tonight that I’ve never seen before. There’s this twinkle in her eyes. I’m just very happy for her.” Hopefully, Ramona is too.

