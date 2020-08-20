See Message
Max Ehrich Sweetly Kisses ‘Angel’ Demi Lovato In New Snaps Posted On Her 28th Birthday

Emily Selleck
Weekend Writer

Happy Birthday Demi Lovato! We aren’t the only ones celebrating the former Disney star — her fiance Max Ehrich posted the sweetest tribute.

Max Ehrich is seriously in love with his future wife Demi Lovato! The actor, 29, took to Instagram on August 20 in celebration of his fiance’s 28th birthday. “words fall short baby. you light up this world & i am the luckiest man alive to call you my fiancé,” Max captioned the carousel post, which featured a series of sweet snaps of the couple. “i keep falling more in love with you & your pure heart & soul every moment. can’t wait to make endless memories with u & forever cherish you with all my heart. happy 28th, my angel.”

The first photo showed Max kissing Demi on the cheek: she smiled sweetly at the camera while her future hubby closed his eyes and planted one on her. The next pics followed a similar theme: kissing in different locations. Max shared a mirror selfie of the pair kissing, followed by a snap of him kissing her head as she snuggled up to him while hiking amid rock formations. Another pic showed the pair kissing on the beach while Demi flashed her $1 million engagement ring.

max
Max wrote a sweet message for Demi. Image: APEX / MEGA

Max popped the question on July 4, just two months after the couple started dating amid quarantine. Despite the fast-tracked relationship timeline, Demi and Max are seriously smitten. As a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, the actor basically “worships” the ground the “Cool For The Summer” singer walks on. “He’s the first one to admit it. He thinks she’s the most beautiful, most talented, the funniest, the strongest — I mean, the list goes on. He’s openly in awe of her and it’s been so good for her.” The source added that, “of course. it’s a two way street. Demi‘s just as crazy about him.”