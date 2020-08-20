Gia Giudice, 19, Carries $2K YSL Kate Bag Out To Dinner In Malibu — See Pic

Teresa Giudice’s daughter may only be 19, but she’s already developed some serious fashion sense! Gia stepped out in California wearing an all-white outfit with a cream designer bag.

Teresa Giudice‘s eldest daughter is growing up so quickly! Gia, 19, has been her go-to partner in outfit, hair and accessory twinning for years, and she recently stepped out for dinner at celebrity hotspot Nobu Malibu, carrying a $2000 handbag. The blonde beauty took to Instagram on August 19, sharing a snap of herself in an all-white outfit, which she accessorized with the YSL Kate Bag. She opted for the beige version of the shoulder bag, which perfectly matched her tan stiletto pumps. “nobu,” she simply captioned the post, which showed her posing in a white bralette, ripped jeans, and a tailored blazer.

The daughter of the Real Housewives of New Jersey star has been quarantined with her mom throughout the summer of 2020, and they’ve been serving some serious style inspiration. The mother-daughter duo have been staying in Ortley Beach, NJ, where they recently hit the sand wearing matching Gucci sun hats and bikinis. They also color-coordinated in white outfits for a night out on the town! She may only be 19, but she’s really taking after her mom already.

Gia also recently celebrated her cousin Antonia Gorga‘s 15th birthday on August 12 with a sweet Instagram tribute. “happy 15th birthday to my beautiful cousin. keep being you baby girl, you know I’m always here for you!! your like my other sister,” she captioned a picture of the pair at the beach in New Jersey. “you are becoming such an amazing young women and I am so excited to see what life brings for you.. enjoy your day and we’ll celebrate when I get back.”

Her mom Teresa also gave the newly minted 15-year-old a birthday shoutout. “Happy Birthday @antoniagorgaa hope you had the best day love you so much hope all your birthday wishes come true,” she captioned an Instagram pic, which showed Teresa, Antonia and her mom Melissa Gorga, 40, posing together.