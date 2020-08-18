John Legend Stuns With Breathtaking Performance Of ‘Never Break’ At DNC

John Legend reminded voters at the DNC that despite hardships, we will ‘never break.’ Watch his stunning performance from the 2020 convention.

Night two of the Democratic National Convention closed with an uplifting performance from John Legend, who treated audiences to his new song, “Never Break.” Sitting behind a grand piano in an empty auditorium, John, 41, belted his ballad, slowly joined by a chorus of gorgeous singers. Shortly after Joe Biden was officially named the Democratic nominee for president, John sang, “We will never break/ Built on a foundation/ Strong enough to stay/ We will never break/ As the water rises/ And the mountains shake.”

John Legend closes out tonight’s #DemConvention with a performance of “Never Break.” pic.twitter.com/fRxbrCLCaZ — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) August 19, 2020

John is a devoted political activist and vocal critic of President Donald Trump. Earlier in the year, he formally endorsed Biden as his 2020 candidate by performing at a virtual fundraiser for the former vice president. While promoting the “Celebration for Change” event on July 26, he reminded his Twitter followers that the general election was just around the corner. “We have 100 days to go until the presidential election,” he tweeted on July 22. “Let’s do all we can to help elect him this November.”

No stranger to criticizing “complete moron” Trump’s policies, John has also recently come out against his friend Kanye West, after the rapper announced that he would also be running for president. He called those planning to vote for Kanye, who wants to represent the “Birthday Party” and hasn’t made it on the ballot in a significant number of states “reckless and/or misinformed. Anyone who was going to “fall for the okey doke probably wasn’t voting for Biden (or voting at all),” he tweeted on August 5.

John’s DNC performance came just five days after he and wife Chrissy Teigen revealed that they’re pregnant with their third child. They snuck the news into his “Wild” music video, which showed them frolicking on the beach and sharing some sweet PDA. At one point, you could see the tiniest hint of Chrissy’s baby bump.

