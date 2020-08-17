Halsey’s Hair Makeover: Singer Glows In Long Braids During Summer Road Trip – Before & After Pics

New hair, who dis? While going on a road trip through Sedona, Halsey decided to drastically change up her look by getting long, black braids!

“All We Do Is Drive,” Halsey, 25, captioned the Instagram photos she uploaded on Aug. 17. In the gallery, tagged Sedona, Arizona, the “Graveyard” singer shows off some breathtaking snacks from the desert landscape, some souvenirs she picked up along the way, what appears to be a Buddhist shrine/meditation room, and – a major hair makeover! Halsey was rocking some long, black braids during this trip, posing for the photographer (while showing off the tattoo above her left ankle). It’s a drastic change from the look she had just a week before when she shared a picture of herself in a red snakeskin-print bikini.

“Snake in the garden,” she captioned the Aug. 8 photo of her in the high-waisted swimsuit. Those who weren’t enchanted by the sight of Halsey’s figure would see that she had her hair pulled back in a messy up-do. The look was similar to that in her July 26 Instagram post, the one where she revealed that she’s “worn glasses since I was 6.” While giving a close-up look of her freckles and the frames across her face, Halsey – with short hair pulled up, said that while on tour, she “guards my contact lenses…like gold cause without them, I wouldn’t make it 2 feet onto the stage.”

Before that post, Halsey had posted a trio of pics of her in a pink wig. Still, those were done as part of a promotion with Mangum Ice Cream (who pledged $50k to GLSEN, an organization that helps out LGBTQ students by providing them an “environment free from judgment and harassment,” per Hasley.) For most of these COVID-19 quarantine months, Halsey has kept her hair short, curly, and dark. Perhaps she felt that this trip to Arizona warranted a major makeover?

No word on who took the photograph of Halsey with the braids, but before this trip, she continued to stoke romance rumors regarding her and Yungblud. On Yungblug’s 23rd birthday (Aug. 5), Halsey shared a photo to her Instagram Story. “Happy Birthday Dom!!!” she said, referring to his birthname Dominic Harrison. The two sparked talk of a reunion in March, and in April, he left a flirty comment on a video of her twerking. They were also seen attending Black Lives Matter protests together in May.

The two began dating at the start of 2019 but called it quits by September of that year. As to why they called it quits, Halsey said the relationship ran its course, and they were still close. “Sometimes, people just break up,” she said in October. “It doesn’t mean someone cheated or something bad happened or someone f-cked up. Sometimes, it just happens. Because life is constantly changing, and adults stay friends and move on.”