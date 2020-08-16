‘RHOP’ Recap: An Unexpected Guest At Ashley’s Party Leads To Two Very Dramatic Exits

Charrisse Jackson Jordan may not be a housewife anymore, but she’s been making enough appearances on ‘RHOP’ this season to make you think otherwise.

Following last week’s wild dinner for Ashley Darby, the ladies of The Real Housewives of Potomac tried moving forward with their lives. Gizelle Bryant spent her birthday with Jamal and their daughters, during which he presented them with their own restaurant (huh?), and Candiace Dillard struggled to understand Monique Samuels‘ anger towards her after their recent reconciliation.

But everyone was forced to come together again, when Ashley threw a “sip and see” party so everyone could meet baby Dean. And when we say everyone, we mean everyone. Ashley even invited Candiace, which shocked just about everyone including her husband Michael.

Upon arriving, everyone exchanged pleasantries, and Candiace even brought a gift for baby Dean. It seemed like a peace offering and Ashley appreciated it. But things quickly went awry after Charrisse Jackson Jordan showed up.

According to Gizelle, Charrisse is aware of some rumors involving Monique’s marriage, so Monique isn’t happy that any of the ladies are still friends with Charrisse. But because most of the attention was on Candiace during the party, Monique was okay with Charrisse being in the same room as her.

However, when things started to get heated between Candiace and Monique — as they began rehashing their issues with each other — Candiace walked out. And then Ashley ran after Candiace, so there were less women left in the room together and the attention quickly turned to Monique and Charrisse’s drama with each other.

But before the conversation could even get very far, Monique told everyone that she had to leave and go do a podcast. They tried stopping her, but she quickly said goodbye and walked out. Clearly, she didn’t want to talk about the big elephant in the room — the rumors surrounding her marriage. So Ashley’s party featured two dramatic exits, but this is Housewives after all, so we wouldn’t want it any other way.

