Kelly Ripa, 49, Reveals How Long Her Grey Hair Have Gotten In Quarantine: Before & After Pics

Kelly Ripa pulled no punches when it came to showing her millions of fans just how much her hair has changed in 2020!

Kelly Ripa, 49, joined in on a big social media trend that has to do with how our lives have become drastically different since the Coronavirus pandemic entered our worlds earlier this year. Her version of doing this was all about hair as the Daytime Emmy Award winner posted a meme on Saturday, August 15, that showcased how her follicles look now compared to what they were in January. The change was both obvious and hilarious as things began on the blonder side in the colder months before shifting to something much grayer during the summertime.

“Perhaps this meme is a week old at this point… but does that really compare to these roots?,” she captioned while adding a laughing emoji. “My version of the #2020Calendar is just…real.” The jokes overflowed in the comments section with former Real Housewives of New York City star Bethenny Frankel, 49, channeling a classic Nancy Sinatra song by writing, “Those roots are made for talking.”

Kelly has been downright upfront about a lot of things lately and we are here for it! She and her hunky husband Mark Consuelos, 49, got very candid in a recent interview about the one thing they are looking forward after their youngest child Joaquin, 17, heads to college in 2021.

“Rob Lowe says that once your kids leave, you pretty much never put clothes on ever again; you’re just naked all the time,” the Riverdale hunk revealed while adding, “So there’s that too!”

And the mother-of-three has nothing to worry about when it comes to her grey hairs as Mark happens to love them. “Since I met you, you told me that you’re grey,” he said on an episode of her show in April 2020. “And I gotta tell you, I see you in the morning and I think it looks beautiful. I like it. I’m looking forward to when it’s just completely grey.”