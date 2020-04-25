Mark Consuelos Gushes Over Wife Kelly Ripa’s Natural Grey Hair — ‘I Think It Looks Beautiful’

Mark Consuelos is a big fan of wife Kelly Ripa’s natural grey hair amid her giving multiple updates about it during their time in quarantine!

Could he be any sweeter? Kelly Ripa, 49, has been documenting her natural grey hair journey during her time at home on her popular Instagram page over the past month. She made light of the situation on a recent episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan where her hunky husband Mark Consuelos, 49, filled in for Ryan Seacrest, 45. “Since I met you, you told me that you’re gray,” he said. “And I gotta tell you, I see you in the morning and I think it looks beautiful. I like it. I’m looking forward to when it’s just completely gray.” Aww! Kelly poked fun at his words by responding back with, “Which is probably by the end of the week. I’m running out of spray … so yeah, you’ll get to see my gray hair any second now.”

Kelly is one of the many celebrities who have also been doing their own haircuts during their time in self-isolation. “I’m not going to lie, I cut my own hair,” Kelly told Mark on the episode. “I used kitchen scissors, we obviously don’t have haircutting scissors. I cut my own hair. I didn’t cut bangs, because that’s…” Her hunky hubby interjected at that point and said, “I would have stopped you. I didn’t say anything, but I was ready to jump in case you went across the bang.”

Grey hair appears to be a big trend for many stars as they’ve been showing off their more natural locks both on and off social media. Some, however, have chosen to do the opposite, one being former Desperate Housewives star Eva Longoria! The 45-year-old first put her grey roots on display before covering them up with a product from L’Oreal (a company she has been a longtime spokesperson for).

Then there are other celebs who have been mocked for not dying their hair. 50 Cent, 44, made fun of guys like Kevin Hart, 40, and Diddy, 50, for showing grey hair in their beard on earlier this month on Instagram. “Man where the f**k is the time machine, they got old on quarantine. LOL,” he joked while adding an eye emoji.