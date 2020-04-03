50 Cent Disses Kevin Hart & Diddy For Showing Grey Hair In Their Beards: ‘They Got Old’

50 Cent wasn’t having it with Diddy and other celebs putting their grey hair on display amid them being in self-isolation!

Another day, another bit of shade thrown by none other than 50 Cent! The 44-year-old rapper made an expletive-ridden comment about Diddy, 50, Kevin Hart, 40, and Deion Sanders, 52, showing off their grey hair multiple times on social media. “man where the f**k is the time machine, they got old on quarantine. LOL,” he joked while adding an eye emoji. The comedian and NFL legend weren’t having his words and shot back at 50 in his own comments section! “F**k off man…. I used the product this week,” Kevin jokingly wrote while Deion chimed in with, “Man I can shave! And I look younger than u.” Others repeatedly made comments on how the A-list stars all looked “damn good” with their “salt and pepper”.

Diddy debuted his grey hair while being in self-quarantined with millions of other people in an Instagram video he posted on Sunday, March 29. The music icon talked about wanting everyone to “step this superhero s**t” up in the face of the coronavirus outbreak, and show support for the healthcare workers on the frontline of this pandemic. Fans got that message but also complimented him on his new look. “Diddy with grey hair? Who would of thought!,” one wrote to which another responded with, “Right? It looks good on him.”

The “I’ll Be Missing You” rapper’s children have been making the most of their time indoors by dancing their hearts out! Diddy took to Instagram on Thursday, April 2, to post a video of his kids :13-year-old twin daughters Jessie James and D’Lila Star and sons Christian, 22, Justin, 26, and Quincy Comb, 28., showing off a synchronized dance to “Lean Wit It, Rock Wit It” by Dem Franchize Boyz.

“Let’s dance WE INSIDE! Ayeee,” Diddy caption a video of his “Combs cartel” in quarantine. The hip hop legend took time to tease a “big dance announcement” which he told fans is “coming soon” and to “stay tuned.” It was a special occasion for them as it took place on the same day as Christian’s, aka “King’s” 22nd birthday.