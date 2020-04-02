Diddy’s Twins, 13, Show Off Epic Dance Moves With Siblings & Pals While Quarantined 

Diddy’s kids are spending quarantine dancing with friends! The hip hop legend shared a clip of his twin daughters leading his 3 sons and some pals in a routine to ‘Lean Wit It Rock Wit It!’

Diddy‘s got a brood of dancers on his hands. The rapper, 50, whose real name is Sean Combs, took to Instagram on Thursday afternoon to brag about his kids — 13-year-old twin daughters Jessie James and D’Lila Star and sons Christian, 22, Justin, 26, and Quincy Comb, 28. The group, along with some friends, showed off a synchronized dance to “Lean Wit It Rock Wit It” by Dem Franchize Boyz.

“Let’s dance WE INSIDE! Ayeee,” Diddy caption a video of his “Combs cartel” in quarantine. The hip hop legend took time to tease a “big dance announcement,” which he told fans is “coming soon” and to “stay tuned.” The family’s group dance came on the same night they celebrated Christian, aka “King’s” 22nd birthday.

Diddy’s post also came after he shared an uplifting message in a video on Instagram, two days prior. “May God bless us all,” he captioned the clip, in which he spoke about blessings and forgiveness amid the coronavirus pandemic.

(Video credit: Diddy/Instagram)

The proud dad caught the attention of fans on Instagram over the weekend when he debuted a brand new salt and pepper look. Diddy introduced a grey beard and hair to the world in a three-minute video about his efforts to help healthcare works amid the global health crisis.

“We can all help,” he wrote, declaring, “We can’t just sit back and leave our healthcare workers abandoned and unprotected. Over the next few days I’ll be locked in and focused on finding ways to directly support our healthcare workers but I don’t have all the answers. If you want to help or have any great ideas, please reach out to me now! God bless us all,” he concluded with the hashtag, “#teamlove.”