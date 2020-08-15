Kanye West Appears To Shade Taylor Swift During Epic Twitter Rant: ‘Not Gonna Use A Snake Emoji’

Rapper Kanye West seemingly made a subtle dig at Taylor Swift during his latest tweetstorm — more than 10 years after their feud began.

Nobody loves a tweetstorm as much as Kanye West, 43, and the rapper seemingly shaded Taylor Swift, 30, during his latest rant. He took to the social media platform on August 14, and fired off a series of unrelated tweets, including one that seemed to dig at his and Kim Kardashian‘s longstanding bad blood with the “cardigan” singer. “Not gonna use a snake emoji cause you know why… I’m not sure if Christians are allowed to use snake emojis,” Kanye captioned a picture of a snake which appeared to be taken at his Wyoming ranch.

Not gonna use a snake emoji cause you know why … I’m not sure if Christians are allowed to use snake emojis 🤔 pic.twitter.com/CUR6SSRNqP — ye (@kanyewest) August 15, 2020

Taylor and Kanye have history dating back to 2009, but the feud came to a head in 2016 when Kim referred to Taylor as a “snake” after she claimed Kanye never consulted her about his controversial lyrics on his song “Famous”. The track featured the lyric, “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / Why? I made that b***h famous.” The 30-year-old immediately slammed the song, taking issue with the fact she was referred to as “that b***h”, and has always maintained that Kanye never warned her about using that word. Months later, Kim leaked a snippet of Taylor and Kanye’s conversation on Snapchat, leading to massive social media attacks against the pop singer, which she said forced her into hiding for nearly a year.

Nevertheless, a new piece of evidence was brought forward in March 2020, which seemed to prove that Taylor told the truth in their long-running dispute over the song. An alleged new video was leaked, showing Taylor and Kanye’s full conversation about the track. “Well, is it gonna be mean?” Taylor could be heard asking on the other end of the line. Kanye goes on to share just the first part of the lyric, in which he originally quipped, “Taylor Swift might owe me sex.” Kanye then asked the “betty” singer to debut the song on her own Twitter account, but she told Kanye it would make the song “less cool” if she shared it. “People are just waiting for me to do something dumb or stupid or lame,” she could be heard saying through the other end of the phone, explaining that she liked the fact the song wasn’t “mean” and doesn’t call her a “b***h”.