Taylor Swift Likes Post That Sided With Her In Kanye West Feud After Alleged Video Leak

Taylor Swift seemingly addressed the alleged leaked video in her ongoing feud with Kanye West, by liking a series of Tumblr posts which sided with her.

Taylor Swift appears to have addressed her leaked conversation with Kanye West, and the revelation that she told the truth in their long-running dispute over the rapper’s song “Famous”. After a new alleged piece of evidence was brought forward in the duo’s years-long feud, on March 21, the “Lover” songstress ‘liked’ several Tumblr posts which took her side against Kanye, and his wife Kim Kardashian. “Taylor told the truth mood board,” one Tumblr post read, which garnered a ‘like’ from the chart-topper. Another post, which Taylor liked, read, “How I sleep at night knowing we were right all this time and now we have the receipts to prove it.” Take from that what you will!

It comes as an alleged new video was leaked, seemingly showing Taylor and Kanye’s full conversation about his controversial 2016 track in which he called the 30-year-old a “b***h”. The song featured the lyric, “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / Why? I made that b***h famous.” Tay immediately slammed the track, taking issue with the fact she was referred to as “that b***h”, and has always maintained that Kanye never warned her about using that word. Months later, Kanye’s wife Kim Kardashian leaked a snippet of Taylor and Kanye’s conversation on Snapchat, leading to massive social media attacks against the pop singer, which she said forced her into hiding for nearly a year.

“Well, is it gonna be mean?” Swift can be heard asking on the other end of the line (watch and listen to the clip HERE). Kanye goes on to share just the first part of the lyric, in which he originally quipped, “Taylor Swift might owe me sex.” Kanye then asks the “Blank Space” singer to debut the song on her own Twitter account, but she tells Kanye it would make the song “less cool” if she shared it. “People are just waiting for me to do something dumb or stupid or lame,” she says through the other end of the phone, explaining that she likes the fact the song isn’t “mean” and doesn’t call her a “b***h”. HollywoodLife has reached out to Taylor’s and Kim’s rep for comment on the matter.

It’s unclear where this leak came from, and the clip is yet to be verified by either party, however Taylor’s army of fans were quick to make the hashtags #KanyeIsOverParty and #TaylorSwiftWasRightAllAlong trend worldwide on Twitter. Many fans even noted that they were expecting an apology from Kim and Kanye. “I don’t want just a notes app apology. I want a video explaining why they manipulated, targeted, bullied and harassed a kind woman into going into a very dark, emotional place to the point she isolated herself, drank a lot and felt like her career was over,” one Swiftie tweeted.