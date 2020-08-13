Watch
Hollywood Life

‘KUWTK’ Preview: Kylie Jenner & Corey Gamble Piss Off Kris By Pounding Back Tequila Shots Before Dinner

Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble 9th Annual WSJ. Magazine Innovator Awards, Arrivals, The Museum of Modern Art, New York, USA - 06 Nov 2019
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble have a romantic outing at Malibu's Geoffrey's restaurant. The couple brought out their adorable pet dog to join them for the outing.Pictured: Kris Jenner, Corey GambleBACKGRID USA 11 FEBRUARY 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: JACK / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble The Fresh Air Fund Annual Spring Benefit: Camp Tommy 20th Anniversary Celebration, Ziegfeld Ballroom, New York, USA - 22 May 2019
Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble Annual Summer Spectacular to benefit the Brent Shapiro Foundation for Alcohol and Drug Prevention, Los Angeles, USA - 17 Sep 2016 Annual Brent Shapiro Foundation For Alcohol And Drug Prevention Summer Spectacular - Arrivals View Gallery View Gallery 9 Photos.
Political News Editor

All Kris Jenner wants to do is go to dinner, but daughter Kylie Jenner and BF Corey Gamble have different plans. They knock back shots and tease an annoyed Kris in this ‘KUWTK’ preview.

A family dinner goes off the rails before it even begins on the next Keeping Up With The Kardashians when Kylie Jenner and Corey Gamble decide to get the party started early. Kris Jenner is waiting patiently for her boyfriend and her youngest daughter to get their stuff together and get moving, when they decide that now’s an excellent time to do tequila shots! Yeah, the “patiently” part ends pretty quickly.

The KarJenner family is milling around the house while Kylie and Corey head to the kitchen. Corey notices Kris standing in the middle of the chaos, looking utterly pissed off. “Uh oh,” he tells a dancing Kylie, who’s getting chasers out of the fridge. “We’re going to do what we do. This is how we live,” Corey says. We don’t rush; we just float through life like unicorns. You feel me?”

Kris Jenner Corey Gamble
Kris Jenner and boyfriend Corey Gamble pose on the grey carpet at a Los Angeles Ballet event (SplashNews)

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian is playing rock, paper scissors with Mason Disick, Khloe Kardashian is pacing in a leopard bodysuit, Kourtney Kardashian is checking her phone and Scott Disick is standing around with Kris. “They have liquor there [at the restaurant],” he snarkily tells Kylie. “I’m taking a f**king shot! Let me live!” she responds. Damn! “This sister night is turning into fights left and right,” Khloe says in her confessional. “This is supposed to be a sister night, let’s just have f**king fun.

Kris Jenner Kylie Jenner
Kris Jenner and Kylie Jenner get glam for a Daily Mail event (SplashNews)

An exasperated Kris begs Kylie and Corey to just get in the car and drink at the restaurant. Kylie doesn’t care. She and Corey knock back their shots after giving a sarcastic toast to Kris. “To Kris! To patience and no stress!” they yell. It looks they’re about to get left behind if they don’t pack it up soon; Mason is already speeding away on his scooter!

The second half of Keeping Up With The Kardashians season 18 airs this September on E!