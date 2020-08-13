‘KUWTK’ Preview: Kylie Jenner & Corey Gamble Piss Off Kris By Pounding Back Tequila Shots Before Dinner

All Kris Jenner wants to do is go to dinner, but daughter Kylie Jenner and BF Corey Gamble have different plans. They knock back shots and tease an annoyed Kris in this ‘KUWTK’ preview.

A family dinner goes off the rails before it even begins on the next Keeping Up With The Kardashians when Kylie Jenner and Corey Gamble decide to get the party started early. Kris Jenner is waiting patiently for her boyfriend and her youngest daughter to get their stuff together and get moving, when they decide that now’s an excellent time to do tequila shots! Yeah, the “patiently” part ends pretty quickly.

The KarJenner family is milling around the house while Kylie and Corey head to the kitchen. Corey notices Kris standing in the middle of the chaos, looking utterly pissed off. “Uh oh,” he tells a dancing Kylie, who’s getting chasers out of the fridge. “We’re going to do what we do. This is how we live,” Corey says. We don’t rush; we just float through life like unicorns. You feel me?”

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian is playing rock, paper scissors with Mason Disick, Khloe Kardashian is pacing in a leopard bodysuit, Kourtney Kardashian is checking her phone and Scott Disick is standing around with Kris. “They have liquor there [at the restaurant],” he snarkily tells Kylie. “I’m taking a f**king shot! Let me live!” she responds. Damn! “This sister night is turning into fights left and right,” Khloe says in her confessional. “This is supposed to be a sister night, let’s just have f**king fun.

An exasperated Kris begs Kylie and Corey to just get in the car and drink at the restaurant. Kylie doesn’t care. She and Corey knock back their shots after giving a sarcastic toast to Kris. “To Kris! To patience and no stress!” they yell. It looks they’re about to get left behind if they don’t pack it up soon; Mason is already speeding away on his scooter!

The second half of Keeping Up With The Kardashians season 18 airs this September on E!