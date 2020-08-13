‘Revenge Prank’ Preview: Justina Valentine Steps In To Assist Pauly D With A Hilarious Prank

There’s a guest prankster in town on this week’s ‘Revenge Prank’! In this EXCLUSIVE preview, ‘Wild ‘N Out’ star, Justina Valentine, works her magic to help out Pauly D.

Pauly D has a special prank partner on the Aug. 13 episode of Revenge Prank With DJ Pauly D & Vinny Guadagnino! Fellow MTV star, Justina Valentine, is stepping in to assist with pulling off yet another hilarious prank on an unsuspecting victim. HollywoodLife has an EXCLUSIVE look at the episode, where Justina helps a mom, Tonya, trick her daughter, Kharisma, into thinking she’s buying her the car of her dreams.

The car is Tonya’s birthday gift to Kharisma. However, there’s bigger plans involved once Kharisma signs on the dotted line to buy the vehicle! At that point, she’ll be fully responsible for the car and any damages that occur to it. So, of course, Justina has a car crash planned in the dealer’s garage, which is set to take place right in front of Kharisma’s eyes!

“She really believes she’s getting this car!” Justina narrates, as a fake salesman, Bobby, brings Kharisma into his office to make the deal. “Wait until she sees what’s about to go down. I’m starting to feel a little bad! But not that bad. Kharisma deserves this for pranking her mom [first].”

Kharisma goes through the entire process of filling out forms, and she can’t hide her excitement over the expensive gift her mother is giving her. “I can’t even talk,” she admits. “I don’t know what to say. I’m at a loss for words.” To that, Justina adds, “If Kharisma’s lost for words now, what’s she going to be like when we DESTROY her birthday present!?”

Finally, all the paperwork is sorted out, and it’s time for the prank to be put into action. “Okay everyone, she’s having the best birthday of her life, so it’s about time we ruined it,” Justina instructs from the control room. “Let’s put the nail in the coffin. Keep Kharisma’s eyes on that car. Alright, it’s the moment we’ve all been waiting for — cue the car crash!”

We’ll have to wait until Revenge Prank With DJ Pauly D & Vinny Guadagnino airs on Aug. 13 at 9:00 p.m. on MTV to see how this all plays out, though. The episode follows another installment of Double Shot At Love, which also stars Pauly and Vinny, and airs at 8:00 p.m. on MTV.