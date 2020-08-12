How Blake Shelton Feels About Gwen Stefani’s Son Kingston, 14, Saying He ‘Hates’ Country Music

Gwen Stefani’s 14-year-old son hopped on Instagram Live, revealing he ‘hates’ country music, despite his mom dating one of the biggest country stars in the world.

His mom’s boyfriend may be one of the biggest country music stars in the world, but Kingston Rossdale isn’t a fan of the genre. The 14-year-old son of Gwen Stefani, said country music is “disgusting”, but Gwen’s beau Blake Shelton isn’t offended. “Blake thinks it is funny that Kingston said he doesn’t like country music. It doesn’t offend him at all,” a source close to the couple told HollywoodLife exclusively. “Kingston is a great kid and Blake loves him but he wants Kingston to be his own person and eventually his own man. He is proud of him and loves that he has a relationship with his Dad and that they also get along.”

Kingston has certainly grown up in a musical household: his dad Gavin Rossdale, 54, is a rocker with the band Bush, while mom Gwen, 50, is one of the biggest pop stars of her generation, and lead singer of the ska-pop band No Doubt. The insider also dished to HL that there was a lot of mutual trust and respect within the family. “It is a pretty great dynamic that everyone has with each other. There is a trust there. So not liking the music that Blake does and now that his Mom does isn’t making anything weird,” the source told us.

They added, “He is just being a kid. He is going to like what he likes and will appreciate what he appreciates. I mean would you think Kingston would be mad if Blake didn’t like Fortnite or something like that? It is just different strokes for different folks.” It comes one day after the teenager took to Instagram Live on August 11 to answer questions from his fans. “Do you listen to country other than Blake?” one follower asked, to which he replied, “I don’t listen to any country. I hate country,” Kingston said.

He also added, “Country is disgusting,” before confirming that he’d never even heard of country legend Johnny Cash. Thankfully, it seems like there’s no animosity in the Rossdale-Shelton household! Over the course of Blake and Gwen’s During five-year relationship, the country crooner has become a step-fatherly figure to Kingston and his two younger brothers, Zuma Rossdale, 11, and Apollo Rossdale, 6.