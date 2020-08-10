‘The Bachelor’ Star Vanessa Grimaldi Engaged To BF Josh Wolfe: See Her Gorgeous Ring

Vanessa Grimaldi shared a series of incredible engagement pics with her now fiance Josh Wolfe to Instagram in the same post that announced the happy news that took place on her ‘forever favourite day.’

Vanessa Grimaldi, 32, and Josh Wolfe, 35, are going to soon be husband and wife! The Bachelor star took to Instagram on Aug. 10 to reveal that she became engaged to her hunky beau the night before in a post that also included some beautiful snapshots of the romantic moment. In the pics, the lovebirds are smiling from ear to ear as Josh gets down on one knee and asks his lady love to marry him in a pathway full of candlelight. Check out the engagement pics HERE!

“August 9th, 2020 will forever be my favourite DAY OF MY LIFE!!!!!!!!!!! @jbrwolfe YOU ARE MY EVERYTHING AND I CANNOT WAIT TO BE FOREVER AND EVER WITH YOU!!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️#engaged,” Vanessa wrote in the caption for the photos.

Vanessa and Josh’s engagement comes after she told her Instagram followers that she and the Canadian businessman were headed on a road trip to Quebec City. They have both been open about some of their sweetest moments together on social media in the past so it’s not too surprising that they would share their engagement news in the same way. In Dec., Josh shared a cute photo of them kissing, which can be seen below, for their one-year anniversary and wrote a loving message alongside it.

“One year ago, on December 11th, at exactly 11:14 PM you said I love you. You reciprocated,” his message read. “Hearing you say it back is one of the best feelings I’ve ever had. I had already fallen fast for you. But to hear you say you felt it too was something else.”

“I had finally found it. True love. Real love,” he continued. “That I feel at home anywhere I am, as long as I’m with you kind of love. I ❤️ you @vanessagrimaldi30 Here’s to continuing this journey we set out on a year ago today 🙏🏼 Happy anniversary Koala 🐨🐨🐨 #getsbettereveryday #love #1yearanniversary”