Aileen Gisselle stepped out for the first time since going on her romantic dinner date with Rob Kardashian on August 3! See the first photos of the stunning Instagram model rocking fashionable, casual attire here!

Love is in the air for Rob Kardashian, and now, fans are finally getting a glimpse of his rumored GF out in the world! On Saturday, August 8, Aileen Gisselle was seen out and about rocking a cute, casual outfit. The gorgeous Instagram model sported a white tank top with gray short shorts, a flowing kimono and knee high boots. Clearly running errands, she clutched her handbag close and held her phone in the other! With her makeup and hair done to perfection, Aileen seriously looked like a true stunner while walking the pavement.

Aileen’s August 8 sighting marks the very first since her romantic dinner date with Rob. Video of the potential couple surfaced following their August 3 get together, and the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, 33, looked positively smitten with the social media influencer, 29. Although Rob has yet to confirm the relationship on any of his platforms, he has been a lot more vulnerable on the ‘Gram — posting photos of himself and his adorable three-year-old daughter, Dream, whom he shares with ex Blac Chyna, 32.

Naturally, Rob’s family has been behind him and there to offer support during this exciting, fresh new chapter in his life. He’s clearly been putting in work at the gym and changing up his lifestyle to benefit his health, not to mention giving so much effort to reconnect with his adoring fan base. But even more than that, his sisters are really happy that Rob has potentially found new love!

“Rob’s sisters noticed he’s way more happy and they managed to get it out of him that he was talking to someone he likes, but that was all they could get. They’ve been giving him his space, but now that this [pic of him on a date] is out there they’ll be grilling him for more,” a source close to the Kardashian family, namely Rob’s sisters — Kourtney, 41, Kim, 39, and Khloe, 36 — shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife.

Of course, given that Rob is the sisters’ only brother, they are “very protective of him” and will “want to meet her right away,” the source went on. Another source reiterated just how important it is that Rob find the right person, especially since “Dream is in the picture now, it’s not only about Rob any longer.” But at the end of the day, his family will always be there for him, as the insider shared, “as long as he’s happy, they’re happy and they just want to make sure it’s with the right person.”