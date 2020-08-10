Melanie Griffith, 63, Stuns In Daisy Dukes As She Celebrates Her Birthday Outside Her Mansion With Family 

Melanie went on to thank her children, as well as her ex-husband for their sweet gestures on her birthday. She shares actress daughter Dakota Johnson, 30, with ex-husband Don Johnson, son Alexander, 34, with ex-husband Steven Bauer and daughter Stella, 23, with ex-husband Antonio Banderas — who revealed that he’s celebrating his 60th birthday on Monday, August 10, while positive with COVID-19.

“I love all of my friends so much. I’ve gotten flowers and gifts and sweet texts and FaceTimes from my children, my ex-husbands and sooo many dear friends,” Melanie continued, adding, “I am so grateful to all of you!! Thank you for thinking of me and showing me so much love!!!”