Melanie Griffith, 63, Stuns In Daisy Dukes As She Celebrates Her Birthday Outside Her Mansion With Family
Melanie Griffith celebrated her 63rd birthday in short shorts on August 9, and she’s never looked better! The actress showed off her decorated home in honor of her special day, and thanked her kids and ex-husband for their love and support!
Melanie Griffith is living her best life! The veteran actress, who turned 63 on Sunday, celebrated her big day in denim. Melanie, whose love for denim shorts runs deep, modeled a pair of Daisy Dukes and a striped long sleeve top on her birthday. She opted for a casual look while celebrating at home, as seen in new photos she shared to Instagram.
Melanie posted a pic that showed her standing in front of her LA mansion, which was decorated with birthday balloons and ribbons. “I woke up this morning, my 63rd Birthday morning, to this beautiful Happy Birthday on my gate,” she began in her lengthy caption. “But I had no idea who did it!!! Then my friends Eli and Kevin dropped off cake and cookies for me. We chatted, I told them I had no idea who did this beautiful gate display! They said maybe I should check my security camera system,'” Melanie recalled, noting, “Then they left! Finally…. they sent the last 2 photos in this triplet. Stealth decorators they are!!”
Melanie went on to thank her children, as well as her ex-husband for their sweet gestures on her birthday. She shares actress daughter Dakota Johnson, 30, with ex-husband Don Johnson, son Alexander, 34, with ex-husband Steven Bauer and daughter Stella, 23, with ex-husband Antonio Banderas — who revealed that he’s celebrating his 60th birthday on Monday, August 10, while positive with COVID-19.
“I love all of my friends so much. I’ve gotten flowers and gifts and sweet texts and FaceTimes from my children, my ex-husbands and sooo many dear friends,” Melanie continued, adding, “I am so grateful to all of you!! Thank you for thinking of me and showing me so much love!!!”
Many of the Melanie’s peers and close friends shared celebratory messages under her post. “Happy Birthday!!!!! I Love you !!!” Kris Jenner — who’s celebrating daughter Kylie Jenner‘s 23rd birthday today on August 10 — wrote. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, Lisa Rinna added, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY BEAUTIFUL!” Halloween legend, Jamie Lee Curtis wrote, “YOU ARE LOVED!!!” We’d like to join the latter stars by wishing Melanie the happiest of birthdays!