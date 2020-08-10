Khloe Kardashian & The KarJenner Fam Shower Kylie With Birthday Love: See Throwback Pic Posts

Birthdays are like national holidays to the KarJenner family. Therefore, when Kylie turned 23 on Aug. 10, Khloe and more of the famous family nearly shut down social media with tons of posts! We’ve rounded up every throwback snap and sweet message.

Kylie Jenner is 23 and thriving! The cosmetics guru is celebrating over two decades and change of life, and her famous family won’t let anyone forget it. Her mom(ager) Kris Jenner and big sis Khloe Kardashian were the first to fill social media with celebratory birthday posts — both of which included some never before seen throwback snaps of Kylie. Keeping Up With The Kardashians fans will know that the mother of one is the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner siblings.

“How is my baby girl 23?! Seriously how?” Khloe wrote alongside a number of old photos, many of which showed Kylie and sister Kendall Jenner as kids. “But oh my goodness hasn’t this been the most spectacular 23 years?! We have the best memories and yet we still have so much life to live!! What an exciting thought! This is just the beginning,” Khloe continued, before gushing over what she loves most about her little sis.

“Your love, humor, generosity, confidence, empathy, charm, strength are just a few things I love and adore about you!! You motivate me and keep me in awe of you. We are all so blessed to have you,” she wrote, adding “Luckier to be inspired by what an incredible mommy, sister, daughter and business woman you are.”

Khloe continued, “Being your sister is one of the greatest blessings life has given me. You have a heart of solid gold. You leave everybody better after meeting them. I sincerely thank God every single day for you and the rest of my family! May you continue to be surrounded by blessings, love, happiness and laughter!” she went on, adding, “I will love you until the end of time! I will happily spend forever proving it.” Khloe also shared a collection of throwback photos to her Instagram Stories in honor of Kylie’s birthday.

Meanwhile, momma Kris showered her “beautiful baby girl” and her “youngest child” with love in a separate tribute on Instagram.

“Kylie, you never cease to amaze me with everything you do in life,” Kris began in a heartfelt post that included a series of photos of Kylie from childhood to now. “You are the most wonderful daughter, granddaughter, sister, friend, and unbelievable Mommy…. you are the most thoughtful, generous, considerate, creative, smart and loving girl and I’m so blessed God chose me to be your Mommy!” Kris continued, adding, “You have the biggest heart and I’m beyond proud of you!!! Happy birthday to this delicious piece of my heart! I love you!!! Mommy.”

It’s unclear how Kylie plans to celebrate her 23rd birthday, though she never fails to party in style. Fans of KUWTK will also know that Kylie loves to plan parties and is usually the family’s go-to source for the best bashes. She took to Instagram to show off a number of flower displays she received on her special day, including a life-size “HBD KYLIE” sign near the pool in her backyard.

The day is still young, so it’s very likely there’s more birthday tributes to come. Be sure to check back for timely updates to see more special shoutouts to Kylie!