How Kylie Jenner Feels About Appearing In ‘WAP’ Video With Cardi & Megan Thee Stallion

Kylie Jenner made a surprise cameo in Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s latest collab ‘WAP’, and the makeup mogul was so ‘honored’ to be involved.

Makeup mogul Kylie Jenner made a surprise appearance in Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion‘s music video for their new collab “WAP” — and she was “honored” to be a part of it. In the video, which dropped on August 7, the 22-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians star walked down a blue hallway in a leopard print bodysuit. A source close to the Kylie Cosmetics CEO said she had “so much fun” filming the cameo amid quarantine. “Kylie took the WAP music video very seriously. She had so much fun with it and would love to do it again,” the source dished. “She was really honored she was asked to be a part of it.”

Though many fans were pleasantly surprised by Ky’s appearance, not everyone was thrilled by it. Although Normani, Rosalía, Mulatto, Rubi Rose, and Sukihana, also featured in the clip, some labelled Kylie’s involvement at “unnecessary” while others even suggested the video could have been improved by switching out the reality star for 98-year-old comedy icon Betty White. Our source told us Kylie was affected by the comments online. “She is bothered by any negative comments out there, but she’s human. She’s doing her best to not let any controversial comments get to her because she’s proud of the project.”

Despite some controversy about her appearance in “WAP,” there’s a reason why she’s in the video. “I wanted a lot of different females, not just female rappers. I wanted different… A lot of different people,” Cardi said on Apple Music’s New Music Daily. “And y’all going to see it on the music video as well, from models to influencers and everything. And I really wanted the video to be very sexy, very clean, very nice, very cut. All right, we need some female artists, rappers. And I’m like, ‘These are the girls that I personally like. That I like they music. That I really feel they are going to go mainstream, to me.’ All the girls right here, there’s different things that I like about them. That’s why I said about variety.”