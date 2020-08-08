Cole DeBoer Dances Shirtless During Adorable ‘Daddy Time’ Video With Daughter Layne, 1

Cole DeBoer traded his shirtless workouts for a dance party with his baby girl, Layne. The cuteness factor is through the roof!

Cole Deboer is all about working up a sweat. His workouts are intense! But sometimes, he takes a little time to dance it out instead. And what better partner could he ask for than his one-year-old daughter, Layne DeBoer? Cole, 32, showed off their epic routine on Instagram, which includes a lot of jumping up and down, running in circles, and just being plain cute.

The Teen Mom 2 star’s video, posted to Instagram on August 8, is almost too adorable. Little Layne is wearing her footie pajamas and holding a teddy bear during “Layne and Daddy Time,” as Cole sweetly calls it. The smile on her face while she runs circles around her adoring father is infectious. He’s soon adding another cutie kid to his brood; Cole and wife Chelsea Houska just announced that she’s pregnant with her fourth child!

“One more DeBoer! Coming early 2021,” Chelsea revealed to her Instagram followers on August 5. She included a precious photo of their names (Chelsea, Cole and their children Aubree, Watson and Layne) written on a wall in their brand new house. The word “Baby” was written underneath. Aww! Guess what? They’re having another girl!

Cole has blessed his Instagram followers with tons of videos of himself shirtless. The MTV star is dedicated to exercising and working on his health, and shares his workouts on social media. Most recently, he demonstrated the correct way to do pushups, wearing just a pair of red swim trunks and a beanie. His form was impressive, but that’s not exactly what people were focusing on.