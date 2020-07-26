Chelsea Houska’s Husband Cole DeBoer Posts Hot Video Of Him Breaking A Sweat Shirtless

‘Teen Mom 2’ star Cole DeBoer gave fans a reason to sweat of their own when he posted a hot video of him working out!

Hunk alert! I repeat, we have a hunk alert out for Chelsea Houska‘s gorgeous husband Cole DeBoer! The 32-year-old has done a superb job at avoiding the quarantine 15 that many of us have been experiencing during our time in self-isolation. He’s actually been going the exact opposite by documenting his incredible body makeover for his millions of fans to ogle over (sorry y’all, but he’s married!) His latest video is no exception as the Sioux Falls, South Dakota native posted a 3-minute video of him getting in a good workout while rocking nothing but a pair of red shorts.

Hubba hubba! Cole’s toned arms and chiseled abs were on clear display as he did some intense pushups that looked like they really hurt. “This was a brutal way to end this mornings workout!,” he captioned the video. “Tougher than I thought!” That’s all and great but fans weren’t tooooo focused on what he was trying to accomplish in the clip as they couldn’t get their eyes off his banging body. “Chelsea is one lucky woman is all I have to say,” one wrote in the comments section.

Cole’s gorgeous appearance is nothing new for TM2 fans who have enjoyed watching his relationship with Chelsea and their kids over the years. Chelsea made sure to give them what they wanted back in May when she posted a smoking hot photo of him flaunting his muscles while he did some house work.

Even something as simple as sharing pics of their new dream home gets her followers revved up for all different reasons. Cole looked great from the backside just as he does from the front in one of the pics she posted at their new property.

They were also hailed as “relationship goals” after they wrapped up day one of them picking out interiors for their new place. And yes, a part of Cole’s ripped midsection could be seen in the snap she uploaded.