‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Cole DeBoer Gushes About His ‘Rock’ Chelsea Houska In Heartfelt Dedication

Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer are one step closer to finishing their dream home in South Dakota! He shared a sweet tribute to her in a photo that showed the mom of 3 penning a message on the wood of their new home in marker.

As Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer continue their home-building journey, their marriage only gets stronger. The fitness expert shared a photo of his wife inside their new South Dakota home, in which they’re still in the process of building, on June 28. In the photo, Chelsea is pictured with her back turned to the camera, while she pens a heartfelt message dedicated to their family on a piece of wood.

(Photo credit: Cole DeBoer/Instagram)

“Beyond grateful for this life and the love of my beautiful family,” Cole captioned his post, adding, “@chelseahouska you are our rock.” He also tagged their construction Instagram page, “@downhomedeboers,” which documents their home-building progress. Cole used the hashtags, “#blessed” and “#grateful.”

Meanwhile, Chelsea’s message, which was written in black marker, read: “Thank you for this life, this house and this family.” There was more to the passage, though Chelsea’s hand was in the way of the text.

(Photo credit: Down Home DeBoers/Instagram)

The Teen Mom 2 stars, who wed in 2016, are getting closer to moving into their new South Dakota home. As seen in the most recent season of the hit MTV show, Chelsea and Cole purchased a large amount of land to start the new project.

Chelsea and Cole‘s joint Instagram [@downhomedeboers] is dedicated to keeping fans updated on everything from the home’s interior finishes, to lavish light fixtures and more. The foundation of the new home went in on April 21, and the wood framing began on May 11, according to posts on the page.

The couple shares two biological kids together: son Watson, 3, and one-year-old daughter Layne. Chelsea is mom to her 10-year-old daughter Aubree from her previous relationship with Adam Lind.