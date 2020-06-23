‘Teen Mom 2’s Cole DeBoer Shows Off Body Evolution In Shirtless Pics Amid ’75 Day Challenge’

Chelsea Houska is one lucky lady! The ‘Teen Mom 2’ star’s husband has been working out religiously, and we can only imagine she’s reaping the rewards of his new fitness journey.

Teen Mom 2 star Cole DeBoer is taking full of advantage of this quarantine by participating in a 75-day fitness challenge. Chelsea Houska‘s husband has been documenting his progress on Instagram, and while she gets to enjoy the benefits of his new fitness regimen at home, we — and many other fans online — get to take it all in virtually. (Blessed be the fruit.)

Thus far, Cole has only been posting his shirtless post-workout pics in his Instagram stories, but a fan account dedicated to Chelsea and Cole pulled all of his pics together and shared them for his fans to see. And this way, we don’t have to worry about them disappearing after 24 hours.

The rules are simple (but oh so hard, if you ask us) — for this challenge, which was designed by Andy Frisella from the Real AF podcast, Cole must follow a diet with “zero cheat meals for the entire 75 days.” He also has to workout twice a day for at least 45 minutes, with one of the workouts needing to be done outdoors. And on top of that, he has to drink a gallon of water a day, read 10 pages of a non-fiction entrepreneurship/personal development book per day, and take a progress pic every single day.

And here’s the real kicker — the challenge must be done for 75 consecutive days. If Cole was to stumble on day 74, then he’d have to go back zero and start all over again.

It sounds incredibly tough to us, but we’re rooting for Cole and we’ll be keeping an eye on his progress along the way.