Kylie Jenner, Jennifer Lopez & More Best Dressed Celebrities Of The Week – Quarantine Edition

Another week in quarantine has passed us by but that didn’t stop some of our fave stars from looking fabulous & we rounded up all the best dressed celebrities of the week!

It’s hard to believe that we’ve been in quarantine for five months and summer is already over, but the celeb set isn’t letting that get them down. Some of our favorite stars including Kylie Jenner, 22, and Jennifer Lopez, 51, have been rocking stunning outfits and we rounded up all of the best dressed celebrities of the week. From ripped jeans to shirt dresses, there were so many amazing outfits this week and you can see all of the best looks when you scroll through the photos below!

Kylie Jenner

Kylie looked fabulous when she was out in Calabasas on August 6 rocking a baggy, oversized powder blue button-down shirt which she chose to wear as a dress. She dressed up her casual look with a pair of black leather knee-high Alexander Wang Mascha High Heel Boot and a Dior White Saddle Bag. Gorgeous long effortless beach waves completed her sexy outfit.

Jennifer Lopez

JLo was a summer dream when she was out in New York City on August 5 with her hubby, Alex Rodriquez. She opted to wear a long-sleeve flowy white Valentino A-Line Floral Dress with colorful floral embellishments on the top, accessorizing with a pair of Vince Camuto Devin Clear Nude Strap Sandals, a Valentino Supervee Raffia Crossbody Bag, an Hermes Kelly Double Tour Bracelet, and a pair of Gucci Oversized Round Frame Sunglasses in Gold Metal.

Katie Holmes

Katie Holmes, 41, was out in NYC on August 6 when she went with a casual outfit featuring high-waisted baggy clay-colored khaki pants with a tiny white cropped V-neck T-shirt, a pair of white Common Projects Original Achilles Leather Sneakers, Westward Leaning Moore Sunglasses, and a face mask.

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner, 24, went out to eat at Nobu Malibu on August 5, when she showed off her long legs in a strapless nude button up mini dress with a white ribbed tank top underneath. The supermodel accessorized her outfit with a pair of mid-calf black patent leather Prada Monolith Platform Boots, an Alexander Wang Ryan Bag, a Skims Face Mask in Onyx, and a Rachel Comey Dalid Chain Bracelet.

Kaia Gerber

Kaia Gerber, 18, was out in LA on August 4 when she rocked a pair of oversized, high-waisted light wash boot cut jeans with a cropped white spaghetti strap For Love & Lemons Charlotte Top, an Evolvetogether Milan Mask, a Celine Ava Bag in Triomphe Canvas, and a pair of white New Balance Classic Sneakers.

Olivia Culpo

Olivia Culpo, 28, looked super glam when she was out in LA on August 4 rocking a burnt orange 12 Storeez Loose Fit Blazer paired with the matching 12 Storeez Darts Trousers. Tucked into the high-waisted pants she opted to wear a white tank top and she accessorized with a Khaite Bambi Belt in Brown, a Bottega Veneta Rolo Chain Necklace, Bottega Veneta Dream Leather Sandals, and a Bottega Veneta the Pouch Bag.