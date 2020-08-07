Jennifer Garner Leans On Friends As Ex BF John Miller Reunites With Ex-Wife On The Day They Announce Split

Jennifer Garner looked to be in the best of spirits at the beach with some of her friends after she and ex John Miller called it quits.

Serving fun in the sun realness! Jennifer Garner, 48, appeared to not have a care in the world when she was seen with a big smile on her face in Malibu, California on Thursday, August 6. The 13 Going On 30 star chilled with some of her friends at the beach where she looked absolutely stunning in a purple blouse and curve-hugging jeans. She wore her hair up in a bun and accessorized the casually chic look with a pair of dazzling stunner shades. Jennifer at one point could be seen having a lively chat with some friends as they enjoyed the sunny Los Angeles weather.

Jennifer was the name on everyone’s lips that same day after news broke about her split from boyfriend of almost two years John Miller. Turns out the break up happened a “while” ago, according to a HollywoodLife source, even though reports about it came to light just yesterday. “It wasn’t any sort of a dramatic break-up, It happened a while ago, she just felt the need to take a step back and she’s done that and for now at least she’s happier being single,” the insider spilled. “Jen’s doing fine, — she’s great actually,” they also told us.

Interestingly enough her now former flame was seen out the same day with his ex-wife, violinist Caroline Campbell, 40. The two were spotted getting into a Jeep while trying to keep a low profile amid all the fuss surrounding him and Jennifer. They got married way back in 2005 before filing for divorce not once but twice in 2014 and 2016. Their divorce was finalized in late 2018.

Jennifer & John excelled in keeping their relationship severely low-key as it progressed. They were rarely if ever seen out with one another after being spotted out on a theatre date in November 2019 one month after reports swirled about them being a couple.

She raised eyebrows earlier this week when the mother-of-three was seen on a separate beach outing with former Alias co-star Bradley Cooper, 45. They looked to be having the time of their lives with his 3-year-old daughter Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper (who he shares with ex Irina Shayk, 34).