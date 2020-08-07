See Pics
Ariel Winter Glows In Pink Bikini During Moonlight Swim Before Snuggling With Cute Dog — Pics

Ariel Winter
Ariel Winter is just so naturally beautiful. She went for a night swim while rocking a gorgeous pink bikini and her pretty blonde locks. After that, she treated fans to a look at her new rescue pup.

With the heat of summer, a night swim can be so refreshing. That’s what Ariel Winter decided to do, while bathing in the light of the bright moon. The 22-year-old actress shared two bikini selfies taken in her home swimming pool to her Instagram on Aug. 7. Ariel rocked a plunging top that sat just above the water line, as she playfully tugged on one of the straps while taking her own picture with her other hand. Her new light blonde locks that she debuted on July 5 looked so beautiful against the bright pink of the swimsuit.

Ariel could be seen wearing a light layer of natural makeup shades. She had a light brown eye, a rosy lip and her cheeks appeared to be naturally sunkissed and light pink. The moonlight seemed to be reflecting off of her gorgeous face in the selfies.

Her bikini shots kicked off a series of photos that appeared to lead to the adoption of yet another dog! Ariel indicated as much in her caption, which read, “Went from swimming to a surprise meet and greet with Chewbacca swipe to see the pic. my personal fav is pic 4 jussssst saying,” and included the tags, “#rescuedogsofinstagram #rescue #mybaby #rescuedog #quarantinelife @americanhumane.”

Ariel Winter
Before she went blonde! Ariel Winter with her natural brunette locks as seen at a red carpet even in L.A. on Dec. 4, 2018. Photo credit: SplashNews

Ariel could be seen in the third photo snuggling up to a medium-sized black terrier mix, while wearing her hair pulled up with a grey hoodie on. That appeared to be her “meet and greet” with her new pup. In the fourth photo that she adored so much, it showed Chewbacca cuddled up in a doggie bed while showing off his bottom teeth. He looked so adorable and it’s no wonder Ariel loveed the photo so much.

The starlet then shared a quick video of Chewie getting tummy rubs and looking so happy. In the next photo, she styled the fur atop his head to look like the doggie had a mohawk. The final photo proved that Chewbacca was right at home with Ariel’s other dogs, as her white Samoyed named Casper could be seen next to him. We can’t wait to see Ariel show off more adorable photos of her doggie family…and bikini pictured too!