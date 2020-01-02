Ariel Winter, 21, Rings In 2020 Bikini Clad At The Beach After Seeming To Find New Love

New year, same Instagram habits! Ariel Winter kicked off 2020 with a sultry bikini video by the ocean, and we’re not mad about it. The actress looked happier than ever in the clip after cozying up to her rumored new man, Luke Berward over the holiday!

Ariel Winter welcomed the new decade in a bikini by the ocean! The Modern Family star, 21, wished her 4 million Instagram followers a Happy New Year with a video of herself standing in the sand by the water. “✌🏼2020✌🏼,” Ariel respectively captioned the clip, which featured her exposed behind in a pair of green high-waist bikini bottoms.

The brunette beauty smiled in a pair of black sunnies as she threw up double peace signs in the video. She showed off her amazing figure and an upper hip tattoo above her left thigh. Ariel rocked a matching green bikini top, but covered up in a transparent white long sleeve crop.

Ariel let her hair down in the clip and sported a natural, wavy wet look. She ran her fingers through her hair and pushed it back behind her as she gazed out into the sun-kissed ocean. It’s unclear who was behind the camera, however, it could have been her new rumored boyfriend, Luke Benward.

(Video credit: Ariel Winter/Instagram)

Ariel and Luke first sparked romance rumors in early December when they were spotted getting cozy on multiple occasions. They even posed together on the red carpet at the Lancôme x Vogue L’Absolu Ruby Holiday Event at Raspoutine on December 5.

The Modern Family alum has seemingly moved on just a few months after news of her split with Levi Meaden. Ariel and the Canadian actor, 32, dated for nearly three years. She previously revealed that they had moved in together during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! back in May 2017.

While she has yet to address her rumored romance with Luke, an actor known for his role in the Jennifer Aniston Netflix movie, Dumplin’, they seem to be very comfortable around one another, as seen in PDA photos recently.

“She’s definitely having fun with Luke right now,” a source close to the actress previously told HollywoodLife. “Despite being seen with Luke, Ariel is considering herself finally single and happier than she has been in a long time. She takes her relationships very seriously and when she falls in love she throws every bit of herself into into it.” Ariel and Luke were close friends for years before things seemingly took a romantic turn.