Ariel Winter Cozies Up With Rumored Boyfriend Luke Benward During Romantic Lunch Date

Ariel Winter and hunk Luke Benward were spotted showing off a little PDA while walking outside together while going to grab a bite to eat at Patys Restaurant in Toluca Lake, CA on Dec. 20.

Ariel Winter, 21, is looking very happy with her rumored new boyfriend, Luke Benward! The gorgeous actress was spotted smiling as the hunk walked with his arm around her during an outing in Toluca Lake, CA on Dec. 20. The cute duo turned heads as they stayed close while walking side by side and definitely looking like a couple. Ariel wore a gray sweatshirt that read “Dunder Mifflin”, the fictional paper sales company from The Office, on it as well as black pants and black knee-high boots. Luke showed off a short-sleeve button-down shirt that had palm trees on it, jeans, and brown boots. He also rocked sunglasses as Ariel held a cute red purse.

Ariel and Luke have been close friends for years, but it looks like that friendship possibly turned into more shortly after Ariel’s breakup from her longtime boyfriend Levi Meaden, 32. Although they haven’t confirmed a romance, their latest outings together, including one in which they were seen kissing in L.A., seem to indicate there’s something going on between them. “She’s considered him one of her best friends for quite some time now and he’s been in her life for awhile,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife about Ariel’s feelings for Luke on Dec. 20.

While Ariel appreciates her time with Luke, the source also told us that she still considers herself single and is just enjoying this phase of her life. “Despite being seen with Luke, Ariel is considering herself finally single and happier than she has been in a long time,” the source explained. “She takes her relationships very seriously and when she falls in love she throws every bit of herself into into it.”

It will be interesting to see where things between Ariel and Luke go from here! We’re thrilled to see her smiling and continue to wish her happiness!