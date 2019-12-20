Exclusive
Hollywood Life

Ariel Winter & Luke Benward ‘Having Fun’: She’s ‘Happier Than Ever’ 4 Months After Levi Meaden Breakup

Ariel Winter & Luke Benward
BACKGRID
Ariel Winter 'Breaking In' film premiere, Los Angeles, USA - 01 May 2018
EXCLUSIVE: Ariel Winter seen leaving the store in Sherman Oaks. 13 Dec 2019 Pictured: Ariel Winter seen leaving the store in Sherman Oaks. Photo credit: P&P / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA568270_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
West Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Looks like Ariel Winter has moved on after her split from Levi Meaden! The 'Modern Family actress spends an evening at Delilah with a group of friends including a new man, who has been identified as fellow actor Luke Benward. The pair had spent some time together earlier this week and looked like they are getting comfy with each other, standing close with Benward placing his arm around Ariel's waist. Pictured: Ariel Winter, Luke Benward BACKGRID USA 12 DECEMBER 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: NGRE / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
West Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* -Looks like Ariel Winter has moved on after her split from Levi Meaden! Ariel is joined by a friend to watch her new boyfriend Luke Benward perform "Really Really" a Workshop Reading at the Lee Strasberg Theatre & Film Institute. The after-party was held at Delilah where the new couple got really affectionate as they were joined by Luke's costars and friends. Ariel then left around 1:45am with her new man in the same car. Pictured: Ariel Winter, Luke Benward BACKGRID USA 12 DECEMBER 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: NEMO / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 33 Photos.
and

Ariel Winter and Luke Benward were close friends for years before their relationship took a romantic turn, and they seem to be a perfect match!

Ariel Winter, 21, may not be ready to put a label on her relationship with Luke Benward, 24 — but she is definitely enjoying herself! “She’s definitely having fun with Luke right now,” a source close to the actress reveals to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Despite being seen with Luke, Ariel is considering herself finally single and happier than she has been in a long time. She takes her relationships very seriously and when she falls in love she throws every bit of herself into into it.” Ariel and Luke were close friends for years before things took a romantic turn, and have plenty of common given their early starts in the entertainment industry.

It was confirmed that Ariel ended her longterm relationship with Breaking Bad star Levi Meaden, 32, on Oct. 11 — but the split reportedly occurred in August. The Modern Family star and the Canadian actor dated for three years, and also lived together at her Los Angeles area home. Though the pair seemed like a solid couple, age difference ultimately played a role: 21-year-old Ariel didn’t want to be a homebody, and felt like she was losing touch with her friends through the relationship. “Ariel absolutely loves going out and is enjoying single life and partying up a storm,” the source adds. “Finally now she is back to her old self and her friends are over the moon. Everyone sees how happy she is right now.”

Shortly after news of her break-up with Levi went public, Ariel was seen having dinner with Luke at a Studio City sushi spot. While things seemed platonic at the the time, things took a turn at some point over the past few weeks as they were apparently seen kissing in LA on Sunday, Dec. 8! “She’s considered him one of her best friends for quite some time now and he’s been in her life for awhile,” the insider also adds. Ariel and Luke hit the town for another date at sexy hotspot Delilah on Dec. 11, where they didn’t hold back on the PDA: Luke was looking pretty cozy with Ariel as he placed his arms on her lower back and hips.

As for Ariel and Levi, there doesn’t seem to be any bad blood between the exes: Levi and Ariel were spotted sharing a sweet hug on Oct. 20 in Los Angeles. The 21-year-old also didn’t seem to be in a rush for Levi to move his things out of her house, as he wasn’t spotted loading up his belongings in a U-Haul truck until Dec. 8. — the same night she was spotted making out with Luke. Ariel was reportedly the one who ended the relationship.