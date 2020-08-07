’90 Day Fiance’ Star Jorge Nava Files For Divorce From Anfisa Days After 3-Year Wedding Anniversary

’90 Day Fiance’s Jorge Nava finally made his split from Anfisa Arkhipchenko official. The reality star, who confirmed the couple’s split in March, filed for divorce in Arizona this week.

90 Day Fiance stars Jorge Nava and Anfisa Arkhipchenko are on their way to being done for good. He filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences, in Arizona this week, according to court documents obtained by TMZ. The filing came just days after the ex-couple’s 3-year wedding anniversary. Jorge and Anfisa, who were a popular duo on Season 4 of the hit TLC show, tied the knot on August 1, 2017.