’90 Day Fiance’ Star Jorge Nava Files For Divorce From Anfisa Days After 3-Year Wedding Anniversary

TLC
’90 Day Fiance’s Jorge Nava finally made his split from Anfisa Arkhipchenko official. The reality star, who confirmed the couple’s split in March, filed for divorce in Arizona this week.

90 Day Fiance stars Jorge Nava and Anfisa Arkhipchenko are on their way to being done for good. He filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences, in Arizona this week, according to court documents obtained by TMZ. The filing came just days after the ex-couple’s 3-year wedding anniversary. Jorge and Anfisa, who were a popular duo on Season 4 of the hit TLC show, tied the knot on August 1, 2017.

’90 Day Fiance’s Jorge Nava & Anfisa Arkhipchenko. (Photo credit: TLC)
Though Jorge confirmed the couple’s split to TMZ in March, he listed the date of separation as November 19, 2019, according to the legal documents. As Jorge and Anfisa, a Russian model, await the finalization of their divorce, there shouldn’t be too much back and forth. They do not share any children together, as stated in the divorce documents, and he claims they don’t have any property or outstanding debts together.
Back in March, TMZ was first to report news of Jorge and Anfisa’s split. At the time, Jorge told the outlet that he planned to leave Anfisa as soon as he completed his prison sentence for drug charges. Jorge alleged to the outlet that Anfisa abandoned him while he was behind bars and started a new relationship with another man.
In September of 2018, Jorge began serving a two-and-a-half year prison sentence for possession of drugs (marijuana) with the intent to sell. He served his time at Arizona Department of Corrections, and was released earlier this year. Jorge was initially arrested in February of 2018 when he was found with 293 lbs. of high-grade marijuana in the trunk of his car.
As HollywoodLife previously reported, Jorge shed a whopping 128 pounds while in prison. Now, he has a new lady love in his life! Jorge shared a photo of the couple kissing in the ocean on August 6, as seen above.  