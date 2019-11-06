’90 Day Fiance’s Jorge Nava is Unrecognizable After Dramatic Weight Loss: Before & After Pics

Jorge Nava has been hitting the gym since his stint behind bars began last year… and the results have turned him into a new man! He showed off the weight loss in a new photo from prison.

Former 90 Day Fiance star Jorge Nava, 27, has been making the most of his prison stay by transforming his body from flab to fab! He appears to have developed a passion for fitness while at the Arizona Department of Corrections, where the former TLC star began serving a two-and-a-half year sentence for possession of drugs with the intent to sell in September 2018. He was initially arrested in February of that year when he was found with 293 lbs. of high-grade marijuana in the trunk of his car. Despite the prison time, though, things haven’t been all bad for Jorge, especially in the health department. He’s followed in the footsteps of other celebrity inmates like Real Housewives of New Jersey star Joe Giudice, 47, and Jersey Shore hunk Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, by working on his body while locked up!

A mugshot photo of Jorge shows him looking unrecognizable compared to his time on the hit reality show in August 2016, where he met and tied the knot with Russian model Anfisa Arkhipchenko, 24. Jorge’s face, which was clean shaven in the prison shot, has slimmed down quite a bit during his time behind bars. Luckily he’ll be able to show off his trimmed down appearance sooner than later, as he’s expected to get out of jail ahead of his original release date.

Jorge’s lawyer was able to reduce his class two felony to a class four, meaning his release date is now expected to be August of next year, according to the ADC, as opposed to March 2021. “When I first started, with the charges against me, I was looking at around 24 years, something like that, some ridiculous number,” Jorge told TMZ in 2018.

Jorge’s wife Anfisa, who constantly posts near-naked snaps on her popular Instagram page, has also turned to health while her hubby is away. “To fill the void that I felt after Jorge was sentenced and I was left on my own I decided to try to stay busy and do what I enjoy the most and it was working out,” she said on Instagram last December.

Anfisa went beyond the gym to prove that point. “And ONE DAY I want to take it on a higher level and compete in NPC bikini division,” she also said. The gorgeous beauty has competed in various bikini competitions since then.