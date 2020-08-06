Paulina Porizkova, 55, Reveals Red & Blotchy Face After Plasma Pen Treatment: ‘Lookin’ Freaky’

Paulina Porizkova tried out a new beauty treatment called Plasma Pen, and revealed the ‘freaky’ results on Instagram.

Paulina Porizkova has revealed the aftermath of her Plasma Pen treatment, and the 55-year-old model thinks she looks “freaky”. She took to Instagram on August 6 to share a selfie of herself in a colorful, floral top, with prominent red dots around her eyes — the result of her beauty treatment. “Feeling fine – lookin’ freaky! These are the after-effects of the plasma pen and ultherapy yesterday,” she wrote in her caption.

She added, “The ultherapy leaves no trace, but the same can’t be said for the pen. Guess who’s wearing sunglasses all day today? AND NO, It doesn’t really hurt. They put on a numbing cream first, and then burn these little dots. Not bad at all. And after, it feels like a sunburn the first night. Day after feels utterly fine. But looks – interesting.”

It certainly does look interesting, and it’s quite a far cry from her look last month when she channelled Britney Spears‘ outfit from her hit music video “…Baby One More Time”. Paulina looked absolutely ageless in a pair of blue cropped pants, a white crop top that showed off her strong core with a grey sweater over top, and her hair donned in two knots. Paulina struck a fierce pose, as if she was playing an extra in Britney’s iconic music video.

While Paulina’s cosplay of Britney might not appear in the next issue of Vogue, the stunning model has already made her mark in a fair share of magazines and photo shoots. Most notably, Paulina is one of the few models in the world to appear on the cover of Sports Illustrated‘s swimsuit edition! In fact, the model appeared on the cover two years in a row in 1984 and 1985.