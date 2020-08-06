Kourtney Kardashian Poses For Gorgeous New Photo Taken By Son Mason, 10

Kourtney Kardashian’s eldest child, Mason, is a budding photographer! The composition and lighting was on point in a portrait that the 10-year-old snapped of his beautiful mom.

It looks like filming TikToks has fine-tuned Mason Disick’s eye behind the camera! The 10-year-old shot a beautiful portrait of his mom, Kourtney Kardashian, which the 41-year-old blogger shared to her Instagram page on Aug. 6. This wasn’t your average selfie; the photo featured an artsy composition, with Kourtney leaned against a wall by a large window, from which sunlight spilled onto the home’s whitewashed wood.

Kourtney, who opted for a fresh-faced look to match the home’s minimalist aesthetic, looked like a piece of art dressed in a long white dress adorned with an orange and yellow floral print. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared an important lesson from manifestation in her caption, and made sure to give her son photography credit: “You’ll be amazed at what you attract when you start believing in what you deserve. [camera emoji] By Mason.”

Kourt’s famous friends were impressed with her son’s photography skills! “Gorgeous,” Adrienne Bailon (who used to date Kourney’s brother, Rob Kardashian) commented, and Miranda Kerr gushed, “Love.”

It’s no surprise that Kourtney’s social-media savvy son has an eye for taking pictures. Mason used to have a TikTok account (until Kourtney intervened in March), although he did recently make a cameo in a dance TikTok with his mom’s BFF, TikTok superstar Addison Rae.

Meanwhile, Kourtney’s other son, Reign Disick, underwent a major milestone: his first major haircut! The five-year-old had his trademark long hair completely shaved off, and Kourtney joked that she was “not OK” after the dramatic change. It wasn’t her decision, though, we learned.

“The decision to cut Reign’s hair was all his. He asked for it so Kourtney arranged it. It was also his decision to go for the buzz cut,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife, after Kourtney revealed a photo of Reign’s buzzcut on Aug. 5. The source added, “He looks so grown up now, everyone is blown away by the change but most of all Kourtney. It was emotional for her because it’s such a big milestone, he’s growing up. It’s very bittersweet for her because on one hand she loves seeing him grow up, but it’s also hard because he’s not her baby anymore.”

From taking professional quality photos to getting haircuts, Kourtney’s kids really are growing up! In addition to Mason and Reign, Kourtney also shares a eight-year-old daughter, Penelope Disick, with her ex Scott Disick, 37.