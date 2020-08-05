Katy Perry Looks Like She’s Ready To Pop In Purple Dress Just Weeks Ahead Of Due Date

Katy Perry proved she’s almost ready to give birth when she put her growing baby bump on display in a sleeveless summery purple dress while picking up food during an outing in Santa Barbara.

Katy Perry, 35, is in her last few weeks of pregnancy but she’s not letting it stop her from going out and about! The singer was spotted showing off her almost full term baby bump while wearing a cute sleeveless light purple wrap-around dress and picking up food in Santa Barbara, CA on Aug. 4. She also wore a tan sun hat and multi-tasked by also using FaceTime during a call with a friend as she walked.

The outing comes a week after Katy, who is expecting a daughter with fiance Orlando Bloom, 43, gave fans a hint about her due date in an Instagram post she shared about her upcoming album, Smile. After announcing that her album’s release date has been delayed to Aug. 28, she gave her fans a promise to go live every Sunday until it comes out or until she gives birth, most likely meaning that she’s due this month. “To make this up to you, starting this Sunday (Aug 2) and until the album drops (or until #Babycat 🤰🏼…whichever comes first 🙃😬) join me for #SmileSundays! Every Sunday, time TBA soon, I’m going to go on LIVE for 30 minutes or more and talk all things 🙂SMILE🙂,” she wrote.

Katy’s been pretty open about her pregnancy ever since she first revealed the news and her bump in her music video for “Never Worn White” in Mar. From performing on stage in outfits that hugged her bump perfectly to sharing her different experiences while being pregnant, the mom-to-be seems to enjoy letting her followers have a glimpse into this exciting moment.

Before her latest food outing in a purple dress, Katy was seen rocking a purple bikini while hanging out at a beach with Orlando and friends Karlie Kloss, 28, and Joshua Kushner, 35, on July 26. She looked gorgeous while laying back and relaxing in a lounge chair while wearing the swimsuit along with a tan sun hat. Orlando and Joshua took advantage of the sunny weather as well by jet skiing during the fun day.

As Katy and Orlando continue to embrace these summer days and prepare for the arrival of their baby girl, they’re also planning to walk down the aisle when things calm down. The lovebirds had to postpone their wedding due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Katy admitted that although they’re looking forward to the romantic day, right now, they’re focusing on getting ready to welcome their baby into the world. “Obviously, that will happen in the future, but for now we just want to deliver a healthy child,” she told The Mirror about the wedding. “And that’s what’s coming up right now!”