Rihanna looked drop-dead-gorgeous when she slayed the September cover of ‘Harper’s Bazaar’ in a slew of seriously sexy outfits!

Another day, another magazine cover for Rihanna, 32, who just landed the September cover of Harper’s Bazaar! The singer turned entrepreneur showed off her fabulous figure and rocked a bunch of amazing outfits for the magazine spread. The issue featured two separate covers and on the first one, RiRi looked flawless with her hair slicked back into a bun with two tight double braids framing her head. A bold red lip and a smokey eye completed her glam while a thick layered pearl Anabela Chan Choker necklace and Maria Tash earrings completed her look. As for her outfit, she threw on an oversized button-down white Fenty dress, letting her face speak for itself. On the second cover, Rihanna wore a massive oversized yellow Bottega Veneta coat with a fringe hem on top of a nude halter dress by the same designer. A pair of Harry Kotlar studs and Fenty Beauty Cheeks Out FreestyleCream Bronzer in Hunnie Glaze completed her look.

Rihanna’s outfits just got better throughout the spread and one of our favorite looks pictured her taking out the garbage outside while showing off her long, toned legs. She wore an Artifact NY vintage t-shirt with no pants except for black lace Savage X Fenty bikini bottoms and sheer black tights. She topped her look off with a pair of black Fenty sunglasses, a diamond Yvan Tufenkjian choker, an Amwaj necklace, black leather Gaspar Gloves gloves, and hot pink peep-toe Amina Muaddi slip-on shoes.

One of our favorite photos was shot in black and white and saw Rihanna sitting in a tree while wearing an off-the-shoulder One of a Kind Archive John Galliano vintage dress with furry sleeves and a matching furry neckline. She styled the distressed dress with a pair of Maria Tash earrings, which she wore throughout the shoot.

Each photo from the shoot was better than the next and you can see all of the photos when the issue hits newsstands on September 8.