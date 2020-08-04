‘Stranger Things’ star Millie Bobby Brown’s heart is in a million pieces, as her nine-year-old dog Dolly has passed away. We have the actress’ touching tribute to her beloved pet.

Losing a pet is like losing a family member. Millie Bobby Brown is in mourning after her big, beautiful dog Dolly has died. She was always by the 16-year-old’s side from the time the Stranger Things star was just seven-years-old. Millie took the Bullmastiff on locations shoots all over the world, and is remembering her “best friend.” She posted a video of her most cherished moments with Dolly to her Instagram account on Aug. 3, set to Bruno Mars‘ “I Know You’re Somewhere Out There.”

The video showed playful moments like when Millie and her siblings dressed Dolly up in a long blonde wig, and another of the pup wearing a pink birthday hat. There were plenty of shots of the gentle giant with Millie over the years. Included was a snapshot of Dolly cuddling with Millie from when her hair was buzzed initially for playing Eleven on the original Stranger Things — which debuted on Netflix in 2016. There were other photos from when Millie was still a little girl alongside her beloved Dolly, to more recent ones where she relaxed against her pup in workout leggings.

Millie wrote a heartfelt tribute to her beloved Dolly in the caption. “In 2011, we received this blessing to our family. 9 years later, You turned into everyones best friend. your slobbery good mornings and always showing us your toys were the best ever. Your cuddles always felt better than the ones before and your loyalty to our family was incomparable,” she began.

“My heart has broken today. You were the heart and soul of this family and if anyone met Dolly, you know how special she truly was. As I held your paw while you were going to heaven…I thought about the memories we made together and the adventures we went on like, London. Orlando. Los Angeles. Canada. Atlanta. You name it, Dolly had probably been there. I’ll never forget you. Never,” Millie revealed.

“All dogs go to heaven because, unlike people, dogs are naturally good and loyal and kind,” the Enola Holmes actress added, ending by writing, “I love you Dolly Brown. You will always be our #1.” Friends and fans were there for Millie in the comments. Room actor Jacob Tremblay, 13, left a red heart emoji, while Millie’s Stranger Things co-star Noah Schapp, 15, left the same heart emoji and wrote, “rest easy dolly.” Our thoughts are with Millie and her family during their time of heartbreak.