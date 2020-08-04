Fans are declaring Debby Ryan the new ‘queen’ of TikTok after she posted a video of herself dressing like her Disney Channel characters, including Jessie and more.

Debby Ryan seemed to have been feeling nostalgic for her Disney Channel days on Aug. 3. The actress created a TikTok video which showed herself channeling looks from all of the characters she’s played on the network over the years. She took on the popular ‘What I’d Wear’ challenge and revealed the looks that she’d wear to Fashion Week if she was going as her characters from the TV shows and movies that she’s starred in on Disney Channel.

Debby’s first look was from Jessie, which she starred in as the title character from 2011-2015. This ensemble included a grey skirt and green, button-down blouse tucked in, along with knee-high boots and a matching grey blazer in hand. Up next, Debby rocked a much more casual look to recreate her character from The Suite Life on Deck, which she was on from 2008-2011. She wore high-waisted shorts and a crop top, along with slide-on shoes.

There was also a look from Debby’s Disney Channel original movie, Radio Rebel, where she wore a black skirt and tights, with her hair in tight curls. The 27-year-old went beyond just her Disney roles, too. She also channeled her character from the 2018-2019 Netflix series, Insatiable, by wearing a pink dress and beauty queen crown….while also holding a murder weapon in her hand.

In addition to just putting together this epic footage, Debby also threw some shade at Donald Trump in the caption of her video. “The president said to make a TikTok….” she wrote, referring to Trump’s recent declaration that he would be banning the app in the United States. BURN!

Needless to say, Debby’s loyal fans went absolutely wild over seeing her transform into these iconic characters! “This is iconic,” one person raved on Twitter. Someone else gushed, “Debby Ryan won TikTok, you can delete it now,” and another fan raved, “Debby Ryan is iconic I take no criticism.”

In May, Debby also made headlines when she confirmed that she had secretly gotten married to Josh Dun five months earlier on New Year’s Eve. Debby shared the news — along with some gorgeous wedding photos — in an interview with Vogue, which was published on May 22. The wedding came one year after the pair’s Dec. 2018 engagement. Before that, they dated on and off since 2013.