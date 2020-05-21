Josh Dun: 5 Things To Know About Debby Ryan’s Rocker Husband

Debby Ryan shocked fans when she revealed on May 21 that she secretly tied the knot with Josh Dun five months earlier. Here’s more to know about her rocker husband.

For nearly five full months, Debby Ryan and Josh Dun kept their New Year’s Eve wedding a secret. The gorgeous actress didn’t confirm the nuptials until May 21 during an in-depth interview with Vogue. She also revealed that they planned their dream wedding in just 28 days! “We began to flirt with the idea of having a destination party celebrating the new decade, then decided in December to get married [in Austin] on New Year’s Eve, and just keep dancing until after the ball dropped,” she recalled.

Debby and Josh both have major fan bases that couldn’t be any further from each other! She is primarily known for her days on The Disney Channel in shows like Jessie and The Suite Life on Deck while he has racked up a bunch of awards by being part of one of the biggest rock duos to emerge in the past decade.

Here are 5 things you should know about the Columbus, Ohio native that can now call Debby his wifey.

1: Rock On. Josh is mostly known for being the drummer alongside lead vocalist Tyler Joseph in the band Twenty One Pilots. He joined after its two other original members departed from the group in 2011.

2: Pants Down. The duo created a hilarious moment during The 59th Grammy Awards in 2017. They removed their pants before walking up on stage to accept the award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for “Stressed Out”. Tyler explained that this was a fulfillment to a promise that they made each other during their early days as a local midwestern band.

3: Here For You. Josh went out of his way to help another rock star, Hayley Williams, that same year by partnering with her to promote her hair dye line called “Good Dye Young”.

4: Cute Moments. The usually private couple have shared some super sweet memories with one another on their Instagram accounts over the years. Josh posted the pic of them above holding hands in February with an adorable caption. “el-love-vater.”

5: I Wrote This For You. Debby revealed in her interview that she and Josh both penned their own wedding vows for one another. “Because what is vowing to be together forever without us both acknowledging my annual trips to the emergency room and the significance of The Fast and the Furious franchise in our relationship?” she joked.